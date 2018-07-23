Hard-Left Pro-Impeachment Rep Moves to Take Over a Key Role

Hard-left Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) announced her candidacy to chair the House Democratic caucus in the wake of Rep. Joe Crowley’s (D-NY) defeat. She has voted for impeachment twice, beginning in December 2017.

Rep. Joe Crowley lost his seat to the Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and will give up his position as chair of the hard-left [Progressive] caucus.

In an interview with Politico, the Oakland Rep., Barbara Lee said that she is running to increase African-American representation in the party’s leadership:

When you look at the history of the Democratic Party and the Democratic leadership, African-American women … we’ve been the backbone of the Democratic Party — we should be in the face of leadership also.

Whether it comes to grass-roots issues, or voter mobilization and political activism, she said, black women have long proved they can “lead not only our communities, but lead our country, on the very tough issues facing us.”

Another Californian, hard-left Rep. Linda Sánchez will also vie for the seat.

Lee has support from other hard-left reps: Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

This is the beginning of a hard-left takeover. Her position in this powerful caucus could propel her to take over the leadership position of the aging Nancy Pelosi.

MOURNING FIDEL

Lee is a Communist.

Who can forget Barbara Lee mourning the loss of the murderous tyrant, Fidel Castro?

My thoughts & prayers are with the Cuban people. We must continue to build on the progress we’ve made strengthening ties between our nations pic.twitter.com/s1GdHOcMRb — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) November 27, 2016

If you support Trump, she says you are a white supremacist.

White supremacists met in DC this week to celebrate President-elect Trump’s victory. His words & actions have emboldened this hate. pic.twitter.com/M2rvFY00JK — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) November 22, 2016

Rep. Lee of California’s 9th district, who famously said global warming will make women into prostitutes, demanded Trump open up trade and normalize relations with Cuba, all while Cuba continues to sponsor terrorism and remains a brutal oppressor of its own people.

She has served as a propagandist for Fidel Castro and elicited praise from him for it during and after her many trips to the island nation.

She is a known Communist though she might prefer the more euphemistic word “socialist’.

In the early 1970s she was a confidential aide to the violent black supremacist Black Panther Party’s “Minister of Defense”, Huey Newton.

Lee then worked for Shirley Chisholm who had affiliations with Communist Party-fronts, and then for Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (now Democratic Socialists of America) Vice Chair, Ron Dellums.

SHE’S A SUBVERSIVE

Lee served first as an aide to her mentor and predecessor in her House seat, Rep. Ron “Red” Dellums, and later as a California assemblywoman and state senator. However, less known is Lee’s service on the national coordinating committee of the “Committees of Correspondence,” an organization that splintered from the Communist Party USA in 1991. Angela Davis, her good friend, the three-time Communist Party candidate for vice president of the United States, served by her side.

Declassified documents from the National Archives, posted to J. Michael Waller’s PoliticalWarfare.org blog, reveal that Ms. Lee has been promoting the cause of Caribbean communism since the early 1980s.

Ms. Lee “provided counterintelligence support to the regime in Grenada in 1980, tipping off the Cuban-backed government to a possible anti-communist spy in the office of Marxist-Leninist Premier Maurice Bishop.”

Nevertheless, Lee was sworn into the House of Representatives in 1998, taking Dellums old seat.

She’s a known traitor.

SHE WORKS TIRELESSLY FOR THE COMMUNIST AGENDA

Lee worked tirelessly to promote the New Jewel communist agenda in Congress. At every step, she actively opposed the Reagan administration’s anti-communist strategy.

She worked repeatedly to fight Ron Reagan every step of the way in his fight against communism in the hemisphere. She’s still fighting. A 2009 report by the editorial board of the Washington Times details the Oakland congresswoman’s shenanigans.

Lee promotes – and has always promoted – the values of socialism, communism and anti-Americanism.

Lee has enjoyed support from the Democrat Socialists of America since 2001. In 2002 Joelle Fishman of the CPUSA PAC called for the party to support Lee.

In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Lee led a congressional delegation which included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members, Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.

Lee also has membership in Progressive Democrats of America, the Congressional Progressive Caucus and receives endorsement from the Council for a Livable World as well as ongoing support from the SEIU and pro-abortion lobby group, EMILY’s List.

These people are communists, period.