Hard-Left Revolutionaries “Protest” Jeff Sessions Hearing

Radical hard-left revolutionaries are making headlines because they fit the narrative. Sessions addressed the 1986 allegations that he was a racist. “These are damnably false charges,” Sessions said. He added about the KKK, “I abhor the Klan…and its hateful ideology.”

Revolutionary Anti-American Groups Disrupt Sessions Hearing

A man who looks exactly like Carl Dix, president of The Revolutionary Communist Party, is hauled out in this CNN video and can be seen in the photo above. No one will report who these “protesters” are. They are communists and socialists.

Protesters chant, interrupt Sessions during his opening statement at confirmation hearing for attorney general https://t.co/9sifL6rKzz pic.twitter.com/D92zKfhoWU — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2017

Protesters interrupt Jeff Sessions at confirmation hearing for attorney general before being escorted out by police https://t.co/tfO4rYvmnQ pic.twitter.com/hSM70TihDx — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2017

The hard-left Code Pink also came to “protest”.

Sessions Destroyed Alabama KKK

Jeff Sessions who is being accused of being KKK, evil, spawn of the devil, by communists and radical socialists, took on the KKK. They are holding him to account for a joke he made thirty years ago.

Thirty years ago at age 39, Jeff Sessions was denied a federal judgeship. The NAACP and ACLU claimed in 1986 that he made racist remarks.

Thomas Figures, a black assistant US attorney who worked for Sessions, testified that Sessions called him “boy” on multiple occasions and joked about the Ku Klux Klan, saying that he thought Klan members were “OK, until he learned that they smoked marijuana.”

“I am not a racist, I am not insensitive to blacks. I have supported civil rights activity in my state. I have done my job with integrity, equality, and fairness for all,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sessions said he detested the Klan and said he did not make those statements. The accusations, he said, were “ludicrous.”

Also, in a lot of Sessions’ other remarks, he was vehemently denied calling Figures “boy” has been grossly taken out of context.

The Weekly Standard wrote how Sessions a) supported Eric Holder’s attorney general nomination; b) fought the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama; and c) desegregated schools.

Townhall reports that Sessions is always deferential to nominees because of a powerful effort to smear him from the time he entered the senate.

There is proof he is the opposite of a racist.

As a U.S. Attorney he filed several cases to desegregate schools in Alabama. He also prosecuted the head of the state Klan, Henry Francis Hays, for abducting and killing Michael Donald, a black teenager selected at random. Sessions insisted on the death penalty for Hays. When he was later elected the state Attorney General, Sessions followed through and made sure Hays was executed. The successful prosecution of Hays also led to a $7 million civil judgment against the Klan, effectively breaking the back of the KKK in Alabama.