Hard-Left Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Ousts Incumbent in NY, Promises Free Everything

There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide. ~ Ayn Rand

Communists no longer wave flags sporting a hammer and sickle, they don’t have furry hats or dress in military fatigues. They look like the all-American family or they’re attractive foreigners or descendants of foreigners from anti-Capitalist countries. You can’t pick them out in a crowd. They are running for office throughout our nation, in red and blue states, and they are clever.

New York now has a hard-left community organizer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the Bronx running as a Democrat in a race in New York 14. Only a Democrat can win in NY 14.

She beat out longtime incumbent New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary. Her win was by a landslide with 57.4% of the vote. Crowley only had 42.6% and was painted as a Wall Street puppet by her campaign.

Crowley was the man who could have beat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker should Democrats take back the House. That makes it all the more jaw-dropping.

She will make everything free at the taxpayers’ expense.

It’s Going To Be Free

The former Bernie Sanders Socialist was an underdog, going up against the powerful chair of the House Democratic Caucus who has more than $1.6 million in cash on hand. Ocasio-Cortez has raised around $200,000 but New York City is Communist/Socialist now.

A social media-focused campaign video released on May 30 turned the money gap into a liability, according to The Intercept, a far-left publication.

When one makes a Revolution, one cannot mark time; one must always go forward – or go back. He who now talks about the ‘freedom of the press’ goes backward, and halts our headlong course towards Socialism. ~ Vladimir Lenin

In the film, she described herself as one of the many thousands of other working-class New Yorkers who are getting squeezed. Many of these people she is talking about have come from Sociais/Communist countries or their parents have. They want free healthcare, education, and cheap or free housing as a ‘human right’. She promises to give it all to them.

“This race is about people versus money,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the ad. “We’ve got people. They’ve got money.”

She Won With a Film And a Promise of Freebies

She is, of course, anti-Capitalism. This is the film that helped her win.

On June 26th, we can make it happen. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress.

The Intercept said the tightly-woven and effective ad was put together by some ambitious “ragtag Socialists”.

It was made by following Ocasio-Cortez around.

It’s likely that the promise of freebies helped a lot too. The Socialist/Communist Democrats love to take from the rich and give to their voting bloc. It’s called stealing.

Ocasio-Cortez calls herself a Democrat and that’s who the Democrats are now. Anything to win.

Her platform is more Communist than Socialist but in the US, those wings of the fascist left along with the Democrat Socialists are much the same. They all end up in the same place.

Her Communist Platform

Her unaffordable platform is Communist although she refers to herself euphemistically as a Socialist.

She promises: free healthcare; universal jobs guarantee; free universities — all schools must be free; paid family and sick leave at taxpayer expense; free housing as a human right; drastic changes in incarceration, policing, and drug laws; open borders and abolish ICE; 100% renewable energy – banning of fossil fuels; end corporate money in elections but she will not end monies from unions and other Democrat slush funds; an economy of peace — socialism.

New York City already has a Communist mayor and some Communist City Council members. There are Communists peppered throughout New York and they are branching out to Upstate and Downstate. Some call themselves Socialists but they all call themselves Democrats. Democrats have embraced them.

She was backed by the Progressive Justice Dems who are hard-left Democratic Socialists, but Democrat Socialist platforms are more Communist than that of the Communist Party USA in most cases. They are also backing lunatic and former NAACP president Ben Jealous who won his primary for governor in Maryland.

Governor Cuomo is worried. He just gave workers six months paid maternity leave at taxpayer expense but he will have a hard time outdoing his competition in the freebies department — Communist and gay Cynthia Nixon with a transgender son. She too promises everything for free and hates traditional America and Capitalism, a real plus.

Her Speech Last Night

The United States is actually heading for Fascism. Ayn Rand describes it, “The difference between [socialism and fascism] is superficial and purely formal, but it is significant psychologically: it brings the authoritarian nature of a planned economy crudely into the open. The main characteristic of socialism (and of communism) is public ownership of the means of production, and, therefore, the abolition of private property. The right to property is the right of use and disposal. Under fascism, men retain the semblance or pretense of private property, but the government holds total power over its use and disposal.”