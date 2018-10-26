CBS News published an article Friday glorifying George Soros titled, Who is George Soros and why is he blamed in so many right-wing conspiracy theories. Their conclusion, based on many egregious omissions, is that he is wealthy and fights for democracy all over the world. If they define democracy as socialism, then they are accurate.

Most egregiously, they left out all the many hard-left causes he supports to topple capitalism in favor of globalism. One needing particular attention is the far-left smear machine he funds called Media Matters, run by David Brock. They also failed to mention his nefarious business dealings, the political ban against him in Hungary and they forgot to note there’s an arrest warrant out for him in France.

George Soros, the hardcore leftist billionaire spends his money here and abroad on hard left causes. His Open Society Foundations receive taxpayer money to impose his brand of transnational socialism all over the world, including Central America.

His activities in Guatemala and other Central American countries and Mexico are important to mention with the caravan mob heading our way. CBS won’t tell you about it,.

SOROS FUNDS RADICALS AND OPEN BORDERS IN GUATEMALA

His ‘charitable’ foundations fund hardcore leftists and his globalist agenda in Guatemala and the Balkans and he uses USAID to do it. His goals are always radical.

In Guatemala, Soros’s operation does it by funding liberal/leftist groups, including funding liberal/leftist media outlets, supporting global politicians, advocating for open borders, fomenting public discord and influencing academic institutions.

He does it with support from the U.N. and the U.S. taxpayer, specifically an American-funded, UN body called International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

Headed by a Colombian lawyer (Ivan Velásquez) notorious for powerful leftist alliances, the CICIG is known to utilize measures that threaten Guatemala’s sovereignty.

Soros’ OSF describes the CICIG as “a potential model for other states”. And the U.S. government has filled its coffers with approximately $36 million.

Barack Obama’s ambassador to Guatemala, Todd Robinson, and Velásquez collaborated to illegally promote changes to the Guatemalan constitution. The Trump administration has not yet addressed it.

Much of this information was uncovered by FOIA lawsuits filed by Judicial Watch.

TAKE ALBANIA AS AN EXAMPLE OF HOW IT’S DONE

Hungary pushed back against his infiltration and was successful, but countries like Guatemala, Albania and Macedonia are having a much more difficult time and they are not helped by the State Department and USAID supporting Soros’s activities.

For example, nine million tax dollars under Barack Obama went to fund the Soros operation in Albania. Because of that financial connection to the government, it gives Soros an excuse to work hand-in-hand with the governments. Generally, Albania is a very pro-American country. But when they try to bring in reforms to counter their days under communism, they are judicially impeded. And Soros is there to make sure they don’t reform.

Soros is even invited into the U.S. embassies abroad. From there, he directs the officials on how our tax dollars are to be doled out.

There is no one on the conservative side who can come close to the wealth of George Soros. Add to his personal wealth, all his power to direct our taxpayer dollars to hardcore leftist causes and it’s a lot of money.

By getting USAID and help from Deep Staters abroad, it frees up his money to fund radicals in this country. So when you see these outrageous demonstrations with paid operatives, know that you are paying for it with tax dollars.

We won't back down. @WashingtonPost tries to smear @JudicialWatch by falsely tying our work exposing Soros activities to suspicious device mailed to him. Here's what the Left doesn't want you to know about taxpayer support for Soros's radical left agenda.

In 2018 Soros is projected to spend more than $500 million to promote his radical globalist agenda in every corner of the world under the guise of supporting democratically elected governments, strengthening the rule of law and promoting fairness in political, legal and economic systems. Who knows how much the U.S. taxpayer will back his causes but it will be a lot more.

Soros says .@realDonaldTrump will disappear in 2020 or sooner? He says Dems will when big in 18 & 20. If this video doesn't fire you up to vote these midterms. Nothing will.