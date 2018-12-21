Hardcore Leftists Challenge No. Carolina Law Requiring Photo ID to Vote

North Carolina voters [leftist voters] are challenging a new state law that requires photo identification at polling places, the Charlotte News and Observer reported Thursday.

The Republican-controlled state legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the bill, with the House voting 72-40 on Wednesday and the Senate confirming they had the votes to nullify the veto on Thursday, reports The Hill.

When it was confirmed that Cooper's veto would be nullified, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice announced their lawsuit, led by six voters.

The lawsuit claims voter ID creates an undue burden on the right to vote for African-American and American Indian residents. They claim it adds a financial cost to voting. There are the lost work hours and the need to find transportation to obtain an ID.

The News Observer also reported:

Rep. David Lewis, a Harnett County Republican, said Cooper insulted voters who approved photo ID. Lewis said he worked hard to make it easy for voters to comply with a new law.

The law counts as acceptable IDs driver licenses, passports, military and veteran IDs, tribal enrollment cards, college IDs, state ID cards issued to non-drivers, state and municipal employee IDs, and a new type of ID issued by local boards of election.

THE SOUTHERN COALITION FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice is partially funded by George Soros's Open Society and Z Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Southern Coalition for Social Justice is a left-wing group that promotes community organizing to affect economic, social and political change. The SCSJ has taken a prominent role in the fight against voter photo ID. The group has also assumed a leading role in lawsuits to stop the most recent redistricting maps.