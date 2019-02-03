Hardcore Leftists Sue TX for Trying to Find Out If Ineligible People Voted

Texas recently found 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote in Texas, and of that number 58,000 voted over the years. Texas officials would like to know if they were citizens who voted illegally. Naturalized citizens could be included in that number.

Two very far-far-left “accountability watchdogs” claim that attempting to verify if non-citizens voted illegally is racist and discriminatory. They are suing!

The radical leftist Campaign Legal Center and the League of United Latin American Citizens accused Texas Secretary of State David Whitley and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of violating the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. These groups are open borders Marxists.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly submitted the list of 95,000 possible non-citizens to local counties across the state and asked that they investigate. They want the 95,000 to show proof of citizenship. Perhaps some were naturalized, and that would be okay, of course.

IT HURTS SOMEONE’S FEELINGS

The Campaign Legal Center and the League of United Latin American Citizens claim that this request is discriminatory and racist, as it allegedly intimidates “eligible naturalized voters.”

What’s that you say? If they are intimidated, it’s absurd. Naturalized citizens are citizens and they have nothing to worry about.

“The filing says that Texas’s proof of citizenship requirement for newly naturalized citizens is discriminatory and an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote, violating the 1st and 14th Amendments,” the center said in a press release.

“We know that democracy works best when all citizens can vote without barriers,” the center’s vice president, Paul Smith, added. “Texas designed this unlawful ‘search and purge’ mission to intimidate legitimately registered voters. The court should step in and protect the rights of Texas citizens.”

They use an example of a woman, a naturalized citizen, who’s irate over being questioned, and she is a third plaintiff in the action.

We say ‘tough!”

The organization dug her up because someone with skin in the game has to be part of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is an effort to keep our elections corrupt. It’s another case of the hard-left using our laws to destroy our laws.