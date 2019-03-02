Harry & Meghan Might Raise a ‘Gender Fluid’ Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be having a Marxist gender fluid baby, according to Vanity Fair. With their level of influence in the U.K. and around the world, the Duke and Duchess would do some damage to society with this effort.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby boy according to rumors of comments she made at a baby shower. But, obviously, he might not know he’s a boy for some time. He might think he’s a girl or neither.

The magazine writes:

But it might not be a case of blue for a boy and pink for a girl according to a source close to the couple. The duchess is understood to have told at least one friend that they want to raise their baby without gender-stereotyping, which means the nursery might not be filled with toy trains and cars if it is a boy. The Sussexes have already planned a gender-neutral nursery and opted for whites and grays over conventional blue and pink color ways, and this seems to be in line with Meghan’s ideas about how to raise children.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid,” a source told Vanity Fair.“She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

We don’t know if it’s true but it would fit with their far-left views. This might be a lie or a gross exaggeration, but it seemed possible so we are posting it. We wanted the opportunity to bring up the ultimate goal of gender fluidity — destroy societal norms and beliefs.

You can read the article on this link by a true believer to get an idea of what the warped ideology is about.

Here’s an opening paragraph from NAS which pretty much sums it up:

Cultural Marxism is an ideology in which radical subjectivity and determinism is a form of self-actualization reaching beyond every normal boundary and taboo to achieve sexual liberation and social transformation. Gender feminism is an ideology that considers gender identity to be determined by culturally accepted individual feeling and will (subjectivism) rather than biological sex at birth. Both ideologies melded with Modern Thought through the American Academy of the 1960s.

Together, cultural Marxism and gender feminism were driving forces behind the sexual revolution and the emasculation of traditional marriage. Their most significant effects have been to seriously weaken the lower-middle-class American nuclear family and its underlying mores and to betray the future of many children now born in single-parent families.

Gender feminism also underlies the present-day transgender movement, along with related fields such as academic queer theory and gender-identity politics.

Yep, that’s it. And little children are apparently changing their identities in record numbers.