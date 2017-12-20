Harry Reid’s “Not Ashamed” He Gave Millions to His Friend to Study UFOs

“I’m not embarrassed or ashamed or sorry I got this thing going. I think it’s one of the good things I did in my congressional service. I’ve done something that no one has done before,” former senator Harry Reid said of the funding he provided ten years ago for a secret UFO probe.

Most of the $22 million went to Harry’s longtime friend Robert Bigelow, who is a true believer.

The Pentagon said it ended the program but insiders say that’s not the case, though it has been limited.

The NY Times published the mystery footage from the cockpit of a U.S. Navy jet in 2004 near San Diego where pilots can be heard awestruck that the object appears to rotate inexplicably in the air. Commander David Fravor said it “was not from this world.”

While not as exciting, it’s more likely it’s government testing, examining and researching advanced technology to prepare for our future conflicts.

Watch The Times video:

Listen to Cmdr David Fravor describe what he believes is a UFO.