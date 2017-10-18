Harvard Professor’s Plan for Hillary to Take Over the Presidency

Harvard University professor Lawrence Lessig is an irrational professor who envisions a leftist United States in our near future. He wants Hillary to lead it and has a plan to put her in the White House.

This man who influences his students’ thinking since they probably look up to him as some kind of sage, believes in: taxpayer funded Planned Parenthood, implementation of a single-payer health care public option within ObamaCare, increase of the minimum wage, elimination of our 2nd Amendment rights. He opposes First Amendment rights as defined in Citizens United and he does not want voter ID, and so much more.

Not only is he hard-left but he has also come up with a convoluted plan to replace President Trump with Hillary Clinton in an article for Newsweek titled, “How Hillary Clinton Still Can, And Should, Become President After the Trump-Russia Investigation.”

His bizarre plan to make Hillary president does make one wonder how someone like this can get a job teaching at Harvard. This is the plan: If Trump colluded with Russia, he has to resign or be impeached; then VP Pence gets the job but he can’t keep it because Russia indirectly helped him too. After Pence resigns, Speaker Ryan gets the job but Ryan must be honorable and turn the keys over to Clinton.

Lessig’s a very desperate man obviously.

These leftists counted their chickens before they hatched and foresaw their final takeover of the country when it was snatched out of their hands at the 11th hour. Leftists, who control the Democrat Party, do not believe in the rule of law or the Democratic process.

Hillary lost and should never have been a candidate with her history. She couldn’t even run a campaign; has no background for any of the government positions she has had; and she is a bald-faced liar who lost twice. This professor thinks she deserves to be handed the keys.