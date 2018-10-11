Ugh! Harvard to Honor Kaepernick for Contributing to Black Culture

Colin Kaerpernick is going to be honored by Harvard University for his contribution to black history and culture. No kidding.

A total of eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal are being honored Thursday afternoon by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard. He is the most controversial recipient.

Kaepernick used his position as a Quarterback to demean police, the military, the flag, and the nation. He trotted around wearing a tee honoring the murdering dictator Fidel Castro. We would be remiss if we failed to mention his police as pigs socks.

How does that contribute to black culture?

The Marxist Kaepernick was already awarded the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award and the National Education Association Human and Civil Rights Award earlier this year.

According to CBS Boston, the Super Bowl quarterback will receive the school’s W.E.B. Du Bois Medal. It’s considered “Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.” Kaepernick will be presented the medal at the Hutchins Center in Cambridge on Oct. 11.

This is like giving a Nobel Peace Prize to Barack Obama for doing nothing. In fact, it’s a little worse.

The medal is named after a sociologist in Du Bois, who challenged social and racial norms during a time of racial proliferation in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Du Bois himself was a graduate of Harvard.

Harvard apparently honors disrespect for our flag and nation. It’s a new low for a university that has been highly esteemed. Some will say they are complicit with Kaepernick in damaging our nation.