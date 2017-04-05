Harvard’s Resistance School Will Be Taught by Former Clinton, Bernie, Obama Peeps

The Resistance Are Actually the Revolutionaries

A small group of Progressive aka hard-left students at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government formed what they call The Resistance School.

According to their website, the school includes a “free four-week practical training program that will sharpen the tools we need to fight back at the federal, state, and local levels. Our goal is to keep the embers of resistance alive through concrete learning, community engagement, and forward-looking action.”.

The four sessions are aimed at fighting Donald Trump who threatens their values. Its classes are open to the nation and to the world. The titles of the sessions:

Communicate our values in political advocacy (Session One)

Mobilize and organize our communities (Session Two)

Structure and build capacity for action (Session Three)

Sustain the resistance long-term (Session Four)

The group encourages people to sign up in groups. They do want an army of revolutionaries.

Dumbledore’s Army

The Boston Globe tells us they call themselves the ‘Dumbledore’s Army’ of Harvard. Intellectual wizards of a sort? It’s a nice cover for what they really are.

The graduate students have enlisted former Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton staffers to teach the class sessions and it will include the DNC vice chair and Obama for America alum.

The syllabus includes readings in the first session on the “intersectionality” of “Black-Palestinian Queer Reciprocal Solidarity,” Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March, et al.

A “Values Worksheet” of “shared values” of groups participating in the course will be created following the first session.

Other sessions include “How to Mobilize and Organize our Communities” taught by Sara El-Amine, a former executive director of Organizing for Action, President Obama’s dark-money group.

A third session, “How to Structure and Build Capacity for Action,” will be taught by Marshall Ganz, a senior lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government and former community organizer and United Farm Workers leader, a communist open borders group.

The final session on April 27 is entitled “Onwards: How to Sustain the Resistance Long-Term.” Michael Blake, a former Obama campaign aide and vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, will teach how to “build coalitions that leverage the talent and expertise of organizations across the progressive community.”

Taking Back America?

On Twitter, the leftists say they are taking back America, but America was never theirs. However, they want a revolution to make it theirs under the guise to taking it back. The Resistance is embodied in Donald Trump, not in the hard-left. It is anti-American values much more than it is anti-Trump.

Communism and Socialism are making a strong comeback. We had it too good. This isn’t anti-Trump, it’s anti-America and anti-Capitalism.