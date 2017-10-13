Harvey Weinstein Had His Assistant Carry Sex Contracts When They Met Women

British television personality Myleene Klass accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment this week. She also said that his assistant would carry a sex contract with them to meetings with young, good looking women.

We just reported that his contract had a clause allowing for sexual harassment as long as he paid for it, which makes this all so believable.

I believe anything with these people now.

The Sun reported that Harvey Weinstein propositioned Myleene Klass with a sex contract in hand.

The disgusted TV presenter, then 32, immediately declined the offer, telling Weinstein to “f*** off” during a film festival lunch at Cannes in 2010.

Now, that’s a woman.

He allegedly had a “confidentiality agreement to bed her and silence her”, according to Ms. Klass. She said he assumed she would sleep with him but he wanted to make sure she kept quiet. She said she fled the restaurant, “disgusted and angry.”

She thought they were going to discuss business.

The sleazy Hollywood mogul, 65, has been hit by a wave of sex allegations, which he mostly denies, especially the rape accusations.

Kate Beckinsale also revealed yesterday how Weinstein targeted her in London when she was just 17. That makes him within a hair’s breath of being a pedophile.

Fellow Brit Myleene has previously talked about her Weinstein encounter but said it would “bring Hollywood down” if she named him, according to the Sun.

If true, this is absolutely repugnant. Weinstein is of course married with children.