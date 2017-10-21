Harvey Weinstein Is Cured! It’s a Miracle!

TMZ reported on Friday, October 20, that the disgraced former studio head completed an outpatient program. The program involved “intensive therapy” for various psychological issues which he “took seriously”

The psychologist who said Weinstein took it seriously says he helped Weinstein focus on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.” He says Weinstein was “invested in the program.”

He added that Weinstein didn’t rant that there was a conspiracy to get him. The psychologist says Weinstein “was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions,” adding, “He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged.”

As for reports of Weinstein spinning out of control were “just not true.”

The psychologist says, “There were things that triggered [Weinstein’s] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger.”

After 30 years of abusing women, he only needed one week of therapy. We need to give this therapist’s name to all the sex perverts in the country. He could probably cure them all with his one week cure rate.

However, tmz had an update late this afternoon. Even though Weinstein’s program has ended and he’s cured, he’s decided to stay in Arizona for another month “to avoid excessive distraction” and he “wants to continue working with his doctors”.