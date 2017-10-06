Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Women for Decades: Shower Voyeurism, Massages…

Harvey Weinstein is one of, if not the, most powerful producers in Hollywood but that could come to an end. Last Thursday a New York Times exposé claimed that the Democrat megadonor sexually harassed women for decades. At least eight cases ended in settlements. He is now suing the newspaper for $50 million despite basically admitting it.

The report chronicled Weinstein’s three-plus decades of sexual harrassment.

As a reliable and consistent donor for Democratic politicians, Weinstein’s largesse and deep connections have also translated to the world of electoral politics.

Weinstein told the paper that he was taking a leave of absence from his company in order to focus, in part, on his political goals. “I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention,” Weinstein wrote in a statement to the paper. He also warned the NRA’s Watne LaPierre he was inviting him to see the nasty movie he’s making about the President.

That certainly could redeem him with Democrats even though he is a sexist, womanizing harasser.

Also in his statement to the newspaper, and this is key, he wrote [sounds like an admission to us]:

He also defended his reasoning for suing the paper.

“What I am saying is that I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting,” Weinstein said. “They told me lies. They made assumptions.”

Weinstein said that his team was notified about The New York Times report and they were allegedly promised that the publication would share names of people they had on the record so Weinstein’s team “could respond appropriately,” but the Times didn’t do it. He also said they only gave him only a day to respond. In addition, he claims they have always been against him, ignoring the good he has done.

Michelle Obama is a Weinstein fan

Her judgement might be lacking. She gushed in 2013…

Michelle Obama on Harvey Weinstein in 2013: “He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse.”https://t.co/TPwTQ50Zhg pic.twitter.com/e5g656Slp4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 6, 2017

Ashley Judd didn’t want to watch him shower

One of the accusers was nasty woman Ashley Judd who she said asked her if she wanted to give him a massage or get one from him. He asked her, allegedly, if she wanted to watch him shower. She said she declined those generous offers. From the Times:

When Mr. Weinstein invited Ms. Judd to breakfast in Beverly Hills, she had been shooting the thriller “Kiss the Girls” all night, but the meeting seemed too important to miss. After arriving at the hotel lobby, she was surprised to learn that they would be talking in his suite; she decided to order cereal, she said, so the food would come quickly and she could leave.

Mr. Weinstein soon issued invitation after invitation, she said. Could he give her a massage? When she refused, he suggested a shoulder rub. She rejected that too, she recalled. He steered her toward a closet, asking her to help pick out his clothing for the day, and then toward the bathroom. Would she watch him take a shower? she remembered him saying.

“I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” Ms. Judd said. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

The NY Times is confident in their reporting and they said they gave Weinstein ample opportunity to respond.