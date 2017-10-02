Hate-Filled David Letterman Blames President Trump, White Privilege, for Vegas Shooting

We were trying to stay away from politics over this horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas at least until we have the information, such as the motive. The shooter’s motive is unknown and we didn’t want to speculate. At least one celebrity decided this is the perfect time to promote the far-left agenda and spew some serious hateful messages.

So far 58 people are dead and another 400 plus are in hospitals, but so-called comedian David Letterman saw this as an opportunity to speculate and spew hate at whites, the President, and people who respect the 2nd Amendment.

At 7:46 a.m., probably EST, wasting no time, David Letterman who must think of himself as a psychotherapist, declared the gunman was not “mentally ill”. After calling him a terrorist, he wrote, “End white privilege today.”

There is no racial aspect to this terrible crime as of now and the police have said they don’t yet believe he is affiliated with any terrorist groups. That didn’t stop the omniscient letterman who dove right in.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was NOT a “lone wolf”, he was NOT “mentally ill”, he was a TERRORIST. End white privilege today. — David Letterman (@DavidLetternan) October 2, 2017

Letterman was asked on Twitter how ‘white privilege’ was connected to this case and he responded that “a white man can commit such an act of terror and be called a ‘poor misguided soul’ THAT is white privilege.

He never explained who made that statement, if anyone. Perhaps he imagined it. Then he went on a Twitter rant against whites, Trump and guns.

Letterman also asked if Trump will put down his golf club to address this tragedy. Obviously, the President intended to and did. Besides, the President could never be the non-stop golfer Obama was but Letterman won’t let that get in the way of his fake and hateful news.

Then he blamed President Trump for the shooting. Meanwhile the shooter’s brother Eric Paddock told the DailyMailUk online his lunatic brother had no political or religious affiliations that would account for this shooting.

Letterman, sick with hatred and quite politically far-left, joined the gun grabbers who were out en masse on Twitter this morning by 6 a.m. EST. Hillary Clinton was one of those.