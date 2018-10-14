Hateful Omarosa Makes Her Most Bizarre Claims About Trump Yet

Former White House Director of Communications Omarosa Manigault Newman was on Maher’s so-called comedy show where she was greeted with wild applause. Maher accepted as fact that the President is a traitor who works with Putin although the only evidence so far proves Hillary was in league with the Russians.

Newman repeated the lie about the separation of children from parents when their parents were arrested. She spoke of Trump putting children in cages when it was Obama who had them in cages.

Then she accused Trump of making sexual advances towards his daughter.

REVOLTING LIES

The former reality star told the audience that Ivanka Trump loved being “Daddy’s little girl”, but Newman went much further than that and her allegations are bizarre and disgusting.

She claimed that President Trump would dote over her publicly, including patting her butt, kissing her on the lips, and rubbing her for “very long periods of time”.

In an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher”, Newman said Trump’s relationship with Ivanka was “awkward” and “pretty disgusting” and claims he wanted to sleep with her. As Maher encouraged her, the perverse audience laughed.

Newman’s embellishing stupid comments the President made about Ivanka, saying if she wasn’t his daughter, he’d perhaps date her. He was still in Vegas entertainer mode.

TRASHING JOHN KELLY

The creepy woman called him “unhinged” and “crazy”, pretended an idiotic statement she made was for the President, her “audience of one”. Maher then jumped in and said Fox News is “for an audience of one.”

As far as Chief of Staff/retired General John Kelly, her claim is they stay together because they’re both “old, cantankerous, insane guys serving”…insert Newman giggles here…”the purpose of each other”. As she screwed up her face in disgust, she said, “Kelly was this war hero who was the…th…war hero and now he’s reduced to getting Donald Trump diet Cokes and keeping people out of the Oval Office.”

With feigned pity, she added, “It’s sad to see his reputation reduced to what he’s doing right now.”

TRASHING JARED KUSHNER

Maher wanted to know what Jared and Ivanka were like and she answered by calling them Ken and Barbie. She said everyone calls them that and when Maher said Jared might be smart, she looked down, smirked and shook her head ‘no’.

Jared, she claims, knows nothing and when you try to correct him he looks at you like, who are you, “a black woman trying to correct me”?

The hate-filled Omarosa makes up things out of whole cloth. In that case, she pretended she read Jared’s thoughts.

She claimed Jared Kushner, widely recognized as brilliant, “doesn’t know how stupid he sounds” during political meetings. [He apparently needs this dim bulb to enlighten him]

Kushner is responsible for a number of improvements such as moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and managing the latest tariff deal with Canada and Mexico.

Omarosa promised to continue talking about Trump and his family and has more to say. Her book only had one chapter on them and she plans to add to it. This woman who taped everyone in the White House for a year’s got nothing!