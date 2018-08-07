Haters Win! City Council Votes to Remove Trump’s Hollywood Star

Hate-filled vandals have damaged and twice destroyed President Trump’s Hollywood star. Now, in an unprecedented move, the West Hollywood City Council decided to remove it completely from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

West Hollywood’s Trump-hating mayor, John Duran, tweeted the decision with nasty hashtags: “West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

President Trump received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. It was awarded for his work as a producer on the Miss Universe pageant. He owned he pageant for nineteen years.

Duran can be seen here to the left of porn lawyer and Trump hater, Michael Avenatti.



The West Hollywood City Council had urged the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Trump’s star prior to this, citing “his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

When asked to remove the stars of Bill Cosby, Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle, Gig Young, Kevin Spacey, and others, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has resolutely refused to remove Cosby’s or anyone’s stars.

In a statement, they said stars are never removed. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk

Stars not being removed include a rapist and a child molester.

Bill Cosby’s star has been defaced multiple times with the word “rapist.”

Kevin Spacey is a pedophile.