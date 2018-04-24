Hating Mrs. Bush Prof Pushes Violence, Trashes “F***ing Idiot[s]” Farmers

Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar is the professor who was joyful when Barbara Bush died. Many are now calling for the professor to be fired. She is on a leave of absence and the college claims her comments don’t represent their values.

In the clip below, she says she wants an extremist’s house burned down, hates “masculinity” and “white patriarchy”, and calls farmers “f***ing stupid”. She is extremely vulgar and we won’t repeat at least one of her comments. She’s a poor role model and talks trash. As an Arab woman, she should present herself with dignity and modesty but that’s not what she is doing.

However, Professor Randa Jarrar is an award-winning novelist, short story writer, essayist, and translator. Randa grew up in Kuwait and Egypt, and she moved to the U.S. after the Gulf War. She won a Hopwood Award and an Arab-American Book Award. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Utne Reader, Salon [communist], Guernica, The Rumpus, The Sun, and others.

She has received fellowships from the Lannan Foundation, the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, Hedgebrook, and Eastern Frontier, and in 2010 she was named one of the most gifted writers of Arab origin under the age of 40. She is the executive director of RAWI, the Radius of Arab American Writers.

That is according to the description at the Fresno State website.

For some reason, this next clip is disappearing from social media. I couldn’t get it to play on Firefox.

Listen to her vulgar hate speech:

Hi, @Fresno_State. Apart from your tenured professor cheering Barbara Bush’s death, uttering all manner of racist, anti-white filth on twitter, she calls Trump-backing farmers “f***ing idiots” (see video) I’m genuinely curious what made you think, “we should totally hire her”?🤔 pic.twitter.com/fTnap9cUMV — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 21, 2018