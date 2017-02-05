Hawaii Looking to Legalize Prostitution, for Police, Pimps, Johns

They are called a “working group” and the exploited children work among them. They are the prostitutes of Hawaii.

Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution. The speaker of the Hawaii House introduced a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp. Police officers would also be allowed to have sex with prostitutes during investigations. Pimps would be freed up and gangs would make a killing.

Transgender activist Tracy Ryan said she is trying to convince state lawmakers to pass the bill because transgender women are overrepresented in the sex trade and therefore disproportionately affected by criminalization laws.

The speaker is sympathetic because she doesn’t want to see these people go to jail.

Anti-sex trafficking advocate Kathryn Xian said legalizing the selling, promoting or buying of sex would make it harder to police the industry.

“If this bill passes and everything was no crime whatsoever, then abuses against women and children would just shoot through the freaking roof,” Xian said. “It would be exponentially harder to prove violence in the industry. It would be almost impossible to prove any sort of labor abuse.”

Hawaii is unusual. Until 2014, police were allowed to have sex with prostitutes.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro said the bill would make it harder to address global sex trafficking because “it would be more difficult to find the bad actors, more difficult to get witnesses to make cases.”

Michael Golojuch Jr., chairman of the LGBT caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, said transgender women are overrepresented compared with other women in the sex trade because the discrimination they face leads some to feel it’s the only kind of work they can get.

They re also talking about unionizing the “workers”.

Who would benefit from unionizing prostitution and the objectifying of women and transgenders?

Buying human bodies as a business condoned by the government — where would this take Americans?

Child prostitution is on the rise in Hawaii with old men and gangs exploiting children as young as 12 years. Girls from one of the city’s largest high schools are reported by knowledgeable sources as “working” areas around Aala St., Hall St., Beretania and King Sts., and others where elderly, retired bachelors of the low income brackets live.

The lure for children is to buy nice clothes.

Is legalizing pedophilia next?

ABC News Report