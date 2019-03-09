Hawaii Tells Congress to Seriously Change or Repeal the 2nd Amendment

Hawaiian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to urge the U.S. Congress to amend, seriously change or repeal the Second Amendment. They say it doesn’t guarantee the right of individuals to own guns.

The resolution was sponsored by State Senator Stanley Chang, a freshman whose claim to fame is having beaten the last Republican in the Hawaii State Senate, according to Guns.com.

Chang studied law under U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D [socialist]-Massachusetts).

Need we say more?

HELLER DOESN’T WORK FOR THEM

He said the Framers never meant guns were an individual right and, despite the Supreme Court ruling in the Heller decision that determined otherwise, he claims it only applies to militias, the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) reported.

Their basis for the claim is a 1939 Supreme Court decision in the US vs. Miller

“…others contend that the prefatory language of ‘a well-regulated militia’ indicates that the framers of the United States Constitution intended only to restrict the United States Congress from legislating away a state’s right to self-defense,” Hawaii’s resolution read. “…under this ‘collective rights theory’, the Second Amendment asserts that United States citizens do not have an individual right to possess guns and that local, state, and federal legislative bodies possess the authority to regulate firearms without implicating a constitutional right.”

Claiming mass shootings require the repeal or serious change, they believe that “it is necessary to repeal or amend the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

They passed it and sent it to the President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate, the Speaker of the U.S. House, all the members of the Hawaiian congressional delegation, and the governor of Hawaii.

According to guns.com, they have among the most restrictive gun control regulations in the United States.

From capping magazines to ten bullets to putting all gun owners in the FBI centralized base, to requiring permits before one can buy a gun, they make it difficult for law-abiding citizens. And they don’t give out concealed carry permits except under extremely rare conditions.

EVEN POLICE SUFFER UNDER ABSURD RESTRICTIONS

They restrict gun ownership to law enforcement and don’t recognize the federal Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA). That is the law that protects police officers and their families from vindictive criminals by allowing them to keep their gun rights. They restrict their rights to the same degree as everyone else.

Hawaii’s attorney general’s office says that the federal law protecting officers doesn’t actually pre-empt state law. Read more about that at Blue Lives Matter.

Republican U.S. Representative Don Bacon has introduced reform legislation to address states which don’t recognize LEOSA.

Rep. Bacon’s amendment would also exempt LEOSA carriers from magazine-size restrictions.

THIS IS WHAT THE DEMOCRATS WANT

This is one of the many restrictions the far-left Democrats want to inflict. As they make our country more dangerous and put Americans at risk with anonymous foreigners pouring into the country and as they call for abolishing ICE and eliminating prisons, and as lawmakers assume powers they were never meant to have, they will disarm us.

Keep in mind that these are the same people who demonize any law enforcement officers who try to protect us.

They are the people who want to pack the court and assume control of it. There would be little doubt that we would lose our Bill of Rights if they did that. If we lose ONE AMENDMENT, they will all fall.

Hawaii lawmakers, like many in the United States don’t accept the Constitution of the United States, not really. They give it lip service or used it when it’s convenient.