He Beat a Man to Death, It Took 6 Months to Get Rid of Him

A Honduran national, wanted in his native country for homicide, was removed Thursday, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and transferred to the custody of the Honduran National Police.

Rigoberto Calderon-Villeda, 26, came into ICE custody July 30, 2018, after apprehension by the U.S. Border Patrol.

At that time, he was detained for illegal entry, and placed into removal proceedings.

On Aug.10, 2018, the Trial Court for the Judicial Section of Choluteca, Choluteca, Honduras, issued an arrest warrant against Calderon-Villeda for the offense of homicide.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Honduran authorities notified ERO that Calderon-Villeda was subject to an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide, in connection with the beating death of a man.

Along with three others, he beat the victim to death.

It took from July 2018 until now to get rid of this one alleged murderer. That is the sign of an onerous and corrupt legal system. Until something is done about leftist judicial works, we aren’t going to rid ourselves of these dangerous people.