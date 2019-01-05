Heads Explode! Dem Admits Trump Can Build the Wall in an Emergency

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii is a far-left kook. He’s the one who said the Border Patrol is using tear gas WMDs at the border, caring nothing about the fact that the officers were under threat. Given his contempt for the right, it is a shock that he admitted the President has the right to declare the crisis at the border a national emergency.

The President can possibly use eminent domain to take land on the border and he can pull from the Department of Defense slush fund.

The President doesn’t want to do it, but the reporter asked and he answered honestly. “We can call a national emergency because of the security of our country, absolutely. We can do it. I haven’t done it, I may do it. I may do it, but we can call a national emergency and build it quickly, it’s another way of doing it,” he said.

SCHATZ ADMITTED HE CAN DO IT

Democrats likely discussed this possibility before now, but their heades are exploding.

Schatz reluctantly admitted it is the case: “Seems POTUS has broad authority under the National Emergencies Act to undertake military construction projects if a national emergency is declared. So the question is not whether he is in possession of this power but rather whether it ought to be used this way.”

Creepy president-wannabe Swalwell tweeted a snide non sequitur. Alinsky would be proud.

It set off the open borders leftists

The leftists just won’t believe that 2,300 anonymous people pouring into the USA every day is a problem. Behar thinks it’s the “greatest abuse of power in US history”, but he is forgetting FDR imprisoned innocent Japanese-Americans, and turned back Jews fleeing Hitler. He doesn’t seem to remember the Clintons’ illicit dealings with China and Russia, and we could go on.

They think it’s a “manufactured crisis”.

The Right Reacted very differently

