Healthcare Executive Order Coming Very Soon

President Trump said on Wednesday he was working on an executive order to expand access to health insurance and would negotiate with Democrats for a legislative solution by next year. The former looks good but the latter, fugetaboutit.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Congress would return to the healthcare issue in the first few months of 2018 and said he had the votes to get it done. He might be talking about the bill that just failed – the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Graham and Cassidy are going to keep working on getting support for their healthcare bill which partially repeals Obamacare.

It’s good to be optimistic but Democrats will only fix Obamacare or institute single-payer. There is no hope Democrats will agree to end big government control over our very lives.

In order for the healthcare legislation to pass, the inept Mitch McConnell has to abolish the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes. Trump tweeted about it again, but McConnell seems to prefer getting nothing done.

There is hope for one big change, however.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said he expected the Trump administration to work for a change allowing individuals to purchase insurance across state lines through so-called health associations, a measure Paul has been advocating.

“I think there is going to be big news from the White House in the next week or two of something they can do on their own,” he told MSNBC.

“I am considering an executive order on associations and that will take care of a tremendous number of people with regard to healthcare and I’ll probably be signing a very major executive order where people can go out, cross state lines, do lots of things and buy their own healthcare,” Trump said.

He said the order was being finished now.

That won’t be popular with insurance companies.

Hopefully, this is the first of many orders to gut Obamacare. There are a number of measures just like that the President can and should do at this point.