Heartbreaking! Sole Band Member Who Survived the Tsunami Speaks

The tsunami in Indonesia caused 420 deaths and 128 are missing. It flattened at least 882 houses and 79 hotels and resorts, many of them small, family-run businesses serving domestic holidaymakers.

Only one member of the popular Indonesian pop band ‘Seventeen’ survived the tsunami. It hit mid-performance Saturday and there is footage of the moment below.

Significant others also died, including the surviving band members’ wife. It’s not known if any in the audience survived

Wisnu Andi Darmawan, the drummer for the group, was found dead Monday — as the group’s bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, manager Oki Wijaya and crew member Rukmana Rustam were laid to rest, according to Channel NewsAsia.

He also lost his wife.

Truly heartbreaking. The sole survivor of Indonesian pop band hit by tsunami loses his wife https://t.co/6abmWJ7vCr — Imam Mohammad Tawhidi🎄 (@Imamofpeace) December 25, 2018

This was the moment they were swept away:

The group’s lead vocalist posted to Instagram and asked for prayers.

CLIPS OF THE DAMAGE

Pantauan udara daerah terdampak tsunami di Pantai Kalianda Kabupaten Lampung Selatan. Korban dampak tsunami di Lampung Selatan per 23/12/2018 pukul 13.00 WIB: 35 orang meninggal duniq, 115 orang luka dan 110 unit rumah rusak. Pendataan masih dilakukan. pic.twitter.com/HcXVkEhqBx — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

Dozens of cars, shipping containers, tractors and boats picked up and thrown like children’s toys by the tsunami – to say nothing of the destroyed houses – in and around the coast road at Carita, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/Ozdi9WQSa7 — James Massola (@jamesmassola) December 23, 2018

Christmas celebrations traditionally filled with laughter and joy are replaced by somber prayers for tsunami victims in Indonesia, as the death toll from the disaster passes 420. https://t.co/N13w1PuRgT — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2018

Indonesia is under another tsunami warning and people are warned to stay away from the beach. The tsunami was caused by volcanic activity which is ongoing.

Another tsunami was possible because Saturday night’s wave had been caused by an eruption of the Anak-Krakatau volcano, rather than an earthquake.

There was no early warning because it’s a tsunami caused by a volcano.”

A machine that monitors volcanic activity on Anak-Krakatoa, which is 156 km west of Jakarta, was damaged by the volcano’s eruption, the BMKG said. This meant that authorities did not have enough accurate data about the event. In turn, there was confusion initially over whether a tidal wave – rather than a tsunami – had been triggered by the eruption. It also meant the tsunami early warning system was not triggered.