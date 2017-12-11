Heartbreaking Video of a Bullied Boy Brings Enormous Support from Prominent People

A heartbreaking story of a middle school boy in Tennessee who suffers merciless bullying every day has brought out some very prominent supporters. The bullying was so bad, he called his mother to pick him up from school because he was afraid to go to lunch. She videotaped his heartrending story and put it on Facebook.

“Why do they bully?” he asks at the start of the clip. “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends.”

“What did they to you at lunch?” his mother, Kimberly Jones, can be heard asking off camera.

Despite his distress, Keaton tries to offer some words of encouragement and strength for others who are suffering from similar treatment. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it, because it’s not their fault. … If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you,” he says, tears streaming down his face. “Stay strong, I guess. It’s hard, but it will probably get better one day.”

He has courage and empathy for others.

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organization, shared it with his nearly 5 million followers early Sunday morning. His response was to invite Keaton to hang out at UFC headquarters.

Since the video has been posted, he has been invited to Pixar for a visit, dozens of concerts/sporting events, Taylor Lewan has offered to be his bodyguard, Dana White has offered to fly Keaton to Vegas and over $25,000 has been raised for his future through a GoFundMe page.

Social media has exploded with support.

His mother Kimberly Jones wrote on the Facebook posting: For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he’s as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he’s good at school. Talk to your kids. I’ve even had friends of mine tell me they’re kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 385,000 times, and there are 148,000 comments.

Fox TV host Sean Hannity wants to help to stop this bullying. He offered to intercede with the school and also fly the family to Fox News for a visit.

If someone can get to me the name of the school, the principal, school board members i will gladly make the calls myself and fix this. Also if anyone knows Keaton and his parents, i will gladly fly them to NYC to be my guest & visit Fox News. https://t.co/uFyp2r2Yn7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 10, 2017

He is getting some great support from others as well.

Update; Good news, apparently some Titans and Vol players are helping Keaton. The school needs this Fixed immediately or people should be fired. If Someone sets up scholarship account for Keaton, let’s raise $. I’ll start with $10,000. $5,10,25 pp would be amazing. https://t.co/IzLGx2e9V6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 10, 2017

Boom 💥. Great to see the goodness and greatness in people. https://t.co/1cuEUnTMIH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 11, 2017