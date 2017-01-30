President Trump on Friday signed an executive order calling for an immediate 90-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program, as well as a suspension of entry for foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations. He did not ban anyone from the other 38 Muslim-majority nations.

Former president Obama is inching his way back into the limelight to criticize this order by lying about it. He did take two weeks off.

Out of 325,000 refugees who came in, 109 were flagged for further review. They were detained for a brief period of time. This is what the left has used as a reason to protest, hold up planes in airports, and claim the President is anti-Muslim.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The is what Hollywood is railing against.

The President banned people from the seven countries of concern identified by Barack Obama, not countries his family hasn’t done business in as the media would have us all believe.

Barack Obama came out Monday to praise the chaotic ragtag protesters paid for by deep-pocketed leftists, including George Soros.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president said he is “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” Lewis said.”With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Lewis said.

President Trump did not discriminate based on religion. The terrorists happen to be religious zealots and come from the countries of concern.

DHS Secretary John Kelly said it’s a matter of national security.

DHS secretary John Kelly says it’s “in the national interest” to let lawful permanent residents (green card holders) into the US pic.twitter.com/135AsvOyzS — Alan Yuhas (@AlanYuhas) January 29, 2017

The President stated that he is doing this to keep us safe. What other reason is there? The claim of Islamophobia is manufactured.

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Lawsuits are coming in from CAIR, the ACLU, and now the Washington State AG to stop the ban and the potential “extreme vetting”.

All of it is based on lies, fueled by the deceitful media.