Her Madness Maxine Is Proud to Be the First to Do This One Thing

Mad Max, named one of the most corrupt by CREW year after year, wants to be remembered as the person who first said Trump “deserves to be impeached”. That’s what she said in an interview on MSNBC.

The dopey lady went on and on about the President’s somewhat ill-conceived statement about a revolt by his supporters if he is impeached. Rudy Guiliani said the same thing in August and it is true to a point.

If they impeach him on fraudulent charges, there will be some kind of reaction Democrats won’t like. If Democrats and their Dem-controlled prosecutors come up with real evidence of collusion or something of that nature, that would be a different story.

In the end, she’s a totally bats**t crazy lady. Max is a corrupt crackhead who funnels campaign money to her daughter, exploits the Housing crisis to make herself wealthier, and sides with lunatics during riots [remember Rodney King]. She also promised to “cripple the economy.”

She is consistent if nothing else.

