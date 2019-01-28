Her Magnificence Nancy Pelosi Invited President Trump to Give the SOTU

Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled the State of the Union scheduled for Tuesday, saying that the security couldn’t be assured during the shutdown. President Trump advised her that the Department of Homeland Security could provide the appropriate security. Pelosi still refused to re-invite him to give the SOTU until the shutdown was over.

The shutdown is over, although the threat of another shutdown weighs in the balance over negotiations for a border wall and other security measures.

Nancy Pelosi, with all the audacity and pettiness she could muster, had not invited him to give the State of the Union (SOTU) for several days.

People speculated that she wasn’t going to invite him to give the speech, but she finally relented and invited the President to give the SOTU on February 5th.

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to give #SOTU address on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/5C4m0b4gAc — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 28, 2019

She waited long enough, and she did it to make a point. Imagine if this was done to Barack Obama?

Up until yesterday, she wasn’t going to invite him, so what happened?

Pelosi aide on whether Trump will deliver SOTU this Tuesday after all now that govt’s open: “No” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 27, 2019

She got points with the idiot wing of her base for not re-inviting him, and that could certainly be a motive. She got her petty point across.

She was being roundly mocked too. Perhaps that is the reason she gave in. There is a third option. It could be an olive branch but that’s hardly her style. In all likelihood, she just wanted a few days to drive the nail in further. Even she knows she couldn’t get away with this indefinitely.

On another note, will Ruth B. Ginsburg be present? We need proof of life.