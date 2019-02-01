Here Are Eight Reasons to Build the Wall

We have eight reasons to build the wall. Understand that building the wall includes technology, detention beds, more agents, and more judges.

HERE ARE THE FIRST SEVEN REASONS

The Mexican army captured seven cartel members with rifles, ammunition, and three GRENADES over the weekend in Agua Prieta, Sonora. They are drug smugglers who bring their product into Arizona and New Mexico. They are believed to be operatives of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Police and military spotted them with patrols on the border.

This is what Democrats call a “manufactured crisis.”

ILLEGAL ALIEN SUCCESSFULLY BURGLARIZES STATE DEPARTMENT BUILDINGS

Here is another reason.

Steve Salvi, the Founder of the Ohio Jobs & Justice PAC pointed to the recent arrest of an illegal alien who broke into and burglarized two State Department buildings in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

Suspect Joel Enriquez-Bueno was arrested by the Arlington Police Department. He is a Mexican illegal alien felon with a long arrest record. He has been free in the U.S. for years despite his criminal record.

Mr. Salvi asks, “How is it possible that anyone, especially an illegal alien felon, is able to gain access to two U.S. State Department offices and walk off with dozens of government cell phones and other electronics that may contain sensitive if not classified information? There’s more to this story than we currently know and what has reported in the press.”

“Any breach of security is bad. If State Department security was breached by a foreign national, it doesn’t get worse. This breach could have resulted in espionage, a shooting, or bombing in addition to theft of devices that may contain sensitive if not classified information,” he continued.

“This should be a wake-up call not only for State but those who also oppose border infrastructure, call to abolish ICE and create sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens like Joel Enriquez-Bueno.”

“It’s time our public officials stop ignoring the lessons of 9-11 and take homeland security and immigration law enforcement seriously,” said Salvi.

Tell that to a Democrat.

Listen to this arrogant woman: