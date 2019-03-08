Here Are the 23 Republicans Who Voted Against the Omar Resolution

The House overwhelmingly voted for the ridiculous, worse-than-toothless sham resolution that Ilhan Omar characterized as an anti-Muslim bigotry resolution. She even voted for it.
Most of the Republicans voted for it since it condemned all hate. What else are they going to do?
However, twenty-three Republicans didn’t vote for it.
The rogue Republicans via MSNBC:
- Andy Biggs
- Mo Brooks (AL)
- Ken Buck
- Ted Budd
- Michael Burgess
- Liz Cheney
- Doug Collins (NY)
- Mike Conaway
- Rick Crawford
- Jimmy Duncan
- Louie Gohmert
- Paul Gosar
- Tom Graves (GA)
- Peter King (NY)
- Doug LaMalfa
- Eric Massie
- Steven Palazzo
- Mike Rogers (AL)
- Chip Roy
- Greg Steube
- Mark Walker
- Ted Yoho
- Lee Zeldin
Lee Zeldin explained why he voted ‘no’. We all know why. It’s a disgrace.
H.Res.183 was spineless, watered down & filled w moral equivalency & double standards. Watch my floor speech explaining my NO vote to this resolution. Name names & remove Rep Omar from @HouseForeign. No double standards! pic.twitter.com/Rj17P6MHFI
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 7, 2019
Liz Cheney also released a statement.
BREAKING: Liz Cheney releases a statement:
"Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism."
Omar "deserves to be rebuked, by name, and removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee" pic.twitter.com/KuuxerxOwY
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019
That’s how you take a stand of moral courage.