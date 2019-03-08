Here Are the 23 Republicans Who Voted Against the Omar Resolution

The House overwhelmingly voted for the ridiculous, worse-than-toothless sham resolution that Ilhan Omar characterized as an anti-Muslim bigotry resolution. She even voted for it.

Most of the Republicans voted for it since it condemned all hate. What else are they going to do?

However, twenty-three Republicans didn’t vote for it.

The rogue Republicans via MSNBC:

  • Andy Biggs
  • Mo Brooks (AL)
  • Ken Buck
  • Ted Budd
  • Michael Burgess
  • Liz Cheney
  • Doug Collins (NY)
  • Mike Conaway
  • Rick Crawford
  • Jimmy Duncan
  • Louie Gohmert
  • Paul Gosar
  • Tom Graves (GA)
  • Peter King (NY)
  • Doug LaMalfa
  • Eric Massie
  • Steven Palazzo
  • Mike Rogers (AL)
  • Chip Roy
  • Greg Steube
  • Mark Walker
  • Ted Yoho
  • Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin explained why he voted ‘no’. We all know why. It’s a disgrace.

Liz Cheney also released a statement.

