Here Are the Likely Organizers of the Caravan Mob

In an op-ed at The Daily Caller, Raheem Kassam ties Democrat donors and radical groups to the caravan and one of the chief backers, Pueblo sin Fronteras. Others have made similar connections.

There are also ties to a communist revolutionary in Honduras.

THE LINKS TO FAR-LEFT GROUPS IN THE US & ABROAD

Pueblo sin Fronteras has a track record of links with the international Quaker movement, historical Democratic Party donors, U.S. government bureaucrats, and perhaps even a senior Mexican diplomat.

Their sister organizations like the Casa de Los Amigos and the Popular Assembly of Migrant Families (APOFAM) have long been involved in advocacy surrounding the destruction of U.S. borders.

One of the organizers of the group, who was arrested for illegal entry, Irineo Mujica, is tied to another group operating from within the U.S. named Border Angels. Enrique Morones, the founder of Border Angels, spoke of his support for PSF. They are far-left agitators.

THE SOROS EXPRESS

Pueblo sin Fronteras’s links, funding sources, and history are important because they all seem to be linked through one leading activist named Rodrigo Abeja. He is widely quoted though scarcely investigated by the U.S. media, Kassam writes.

Abeja, who appears prominently in shared posts on the APOFAM Facebook page, was quoted by Vice News in 2013, which listed him as one of the group’s key organizers.

He is very anti-Trump and has worked on caravans.

Pueblo sin Fronteras claims they are merely helping the caravan. Groups backing this group are funded by George Soros.

The April caravan was tied to Soros

Several major ultra-liberal foundations and corporations have supported the asylum-seeking migrant caravans, and Soros’ funding has been tied to several groups that have spearheaded the “refugee” invasion coalition – also dubbed “the Soros Express.”

“The caravan is organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, [b]ut the effort is supported by the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) – thus the acronym CARA,” WND reported about the April caravan. “At least three of the four groups are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.”

HARD-LEFT HONDURAN GOVERNMENT RADICALS

Daniel John Sobieski, writing for American Thinker, said the Honduran government does not have clean hands in this.

That brings us to our concern about the hard-left radicals in Honduras who are also behind the movement.

One of the main organizers — reportedly — is Bartolo Fuentes. He is a former Honduran legislator and member of the radical leftist Libre party. He was detained by Guatemalan authorities on Tuesday for illegally entering the country, The Daily Signal reports.

Libre is not a political party but a destabilizing movement. It was founded in 2011 by former President Manuel (Mel) Zelaya. Zelaya is a communist and a bad hombre, allied with Castro in Cuba and Maduro in Venezuela.

El Universal also names Fuentes in an op-ed. He is the dictator who was removed in a coup when Obama first assumed the presidency. Both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton demanded Hondurans put Zelaya back into office. The Hondurans refused but did agree to let Zelaya live in Honduras, but only under duress from the Obama administration.

It is very concerning that Fuentes is involved.