Here They Come! Thousands of Illegal Aliens And We Can’t Stop Them

As thousands of illegal aliens prepare to enter the USA illegally, free lawyers tell them how they can manipulate the system and our laws.

It’s a free-for-all as economic migrants, prepared to take advantage of our freebies and jobs are calling themselves refugees.

This is not simply one caravan. There are thousands of illegal aliens coming into our country shortly and we can’t do a thing about it. This goes on constantly. Congress will do nothing.

The ICE Director says we need legislation to close loopholes – NOW!

The problem of course is Congress is useless and they all seem to like open borders.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan reacted to the arrival of the caravan of Honduran migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tucker Carlson said, the migrants will likely claim asylum based on “fear” of their previous conditions and be admitted to the United States.

“If they’re really seeking asylum [from Honduras], they just passed through a safe nation — Mexico,” Homan said. “They could very easily claim asylum there.”

Carlson said the asylum claim is “clearly a scam.”

Let’s face it, Mexico doesn’t have the freebies or the jobs we have.

Deputy @ICEgov Dir. Tom Homan on caravan: “If they’re really seeking asylum, they just passed through a safe nation: Mexico.” pic.twitter.com/n2Bb5InvOy — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 28, 2018