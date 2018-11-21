Here We Go! Thanks to the ACLU, Dems, Judge Tigar, Incoming!

By now, you have heard that an Obama judge in San Francisco, Judge Tigar, has ruled that the President cannot enforce a declaration that asylum seekers who come into the country illegally cannot ask for asylum, in other words, they will all get a hearing with this ruling.

According to 8 U.S. Code Section 1182, Inadmissible Aliens, (f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President: “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

That clearly gives the President broad authority to reject thousands of people and that includes criminals and people from suspect nations. The 9th Circuit, however, does not believe in the rule of law. Their decisions are overturned at the Supreme Court level routinely.

The President railed against them for that reason and Justice John Roberts criticized him for it, claiming there are no Obama judges, just judges. First of all, Roberts doesn’t have a heck of a lot of credibility after his illogical decision on Obamacare, and secondly, no one is falling for that.

The aliens often take children in with them or latch onto an Unaccompanied minor so they can’t be detained more than 20 days. They can’t be detained with children or separated from children or held in detention with children thanks to another ACLU lawsuit, a tyrannical judge of the left and screaming Democrats and Democrat media.

Some of the people in the mobs at the border have been deported in the past which makes them felons.

THE SHELTERS ARE READY IN CALIFORNIA

Paloma for Trump is a Mexican-American and Facebook personality who not only supports President Trump, but she is also opposed to the invasion of migrants and criminals into Mexico and the United States. She is a citizen reporter in Tijuana where at least 6,000 migrants have gathered.

There are Spanish language newspapers reporting that buses are taking some of these migrants to Fresno and that they are setting up shelters in San Diego.

Along those lines, Paloma wrote the following early Wednesday afternoon:

“Good morning everyone! So I did some research this morning and people seeking asylum have been coming in DAILY, numbers change. They are taken in by a Shelter in San Diego for 24-48 hours and things are paid for by organizations like ACLU, they keep the location very private, only drop off donation locations, then they get funded to get on buses mainly to these three states for some reason: Texas, Tennessee, and Jersey! And after that, no one really knows what happens with them. Call 1(619) 232-2121 and you will get the exact same info.”

“They are being protected and funded and they claim it’s all through private citizen donations.”

Paloma is very trustworthy.

If you wonder who the geniuses are who demanded hearings for foreign invaders, that would be Democrats, Democrat media, and tyrants in the judicial system. The corrupt U.N. and leftist groups are also promoting this.

Take this for instance of a father who is a rapist and took his child with him across the border:

TRUMP IS ADDRESSING IT

The President is taking this to the Supreme Court. Thank God for Trump.

Criminals are hurting legitimate asylum seekers. Women will be raped, we are funding drug cartels, children will drown! Congress is nowhere to be found.

