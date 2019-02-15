Here’s a Clear Example of the National Emergency at the Border

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said 160 officers served warrants on thirteen homes and fifteen vehicles on Thursday morning.

These eleven people who were arrested ran an organization that moved more than $7.5 million worth of drugs a year, police say.

Those arrested include: Edwin Parrilla, 36; Sandra Sanchez Pacheco, 51; Jonathan Pagan Rojas, 35; Anthony Rojas, 32; Kelvin Rojas, 35; Rafael Soto, 49; Moreno Rodriquez, 26; Raymon Rodriguez-Robles, 32; Steven Joel Rodriguez Burgos, 25; Jose Dejesus Evangelista, 35; and Rolfi Rodriguez, 40.

How many of these people are here illegally? Their names suggest that is possible. Even if they aren’t, almost all our drugs are coming from south of the border. And they aren’t all coming in through checkpoints. We just catch them there more often.

The little Eva Perón of the USA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to shut down the organization that helps capture these people.

Rep. @AOC is calling on Congress to cut funding to ICE and Border Patrol until they end their abusive treatment of immigrants

