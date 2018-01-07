Here’s a Leaked Portion of Bannon’s Statement We Never Got to Hear

When Michael Wolff came out with his anti-Trump book, Fire and Fury, Steve Bannon, a main contributor to the most damning portions of the book, was allegedly preparing a statement to walk back some of what he appears to have told Wolff.

He said he pulled the prepared comments back when the President issued his scathing rebuke of him.

It should be noted that the President had waited five hours before responding and Bannon was silent during that time.

Bannon then played the role of victim during a Breitbart radio show Thursday evening and mentioned the statement he had prepared.

A portion of the statement was released by CNN:

“As I said during my interview with ’60 Minutes’ and many times since, there is no basis to the Russian investigation. It’s a political witch hunt orchestrated by the left,” Bannon’s statement was going to say, according to the source familiar with the situation. “Don Jr., like his father, is a great American and a patriot. And we all know Don Jr. did not knowingly meet with Russian agents. Paul Manafort is an independent actor who clearly put his own interests ahead of the campaign and all involved. Michael Wolff took my remarks about Don Jr. out of context to sell his book. Sadly, this is yet another lefty hatchet job intended to disrespect our President and his supporters.”

Bannon didn’t deny, at least not in these comments, the actual quotes in the book, like this one for instance: “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

This political scene is all so insane, we might as well sit back and laugh.