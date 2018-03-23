Here’s How They Voted for the Enormously Massive Omnibus

We have the roll call for you but more importantly, we have the President’s latest tweets! President Trump might veto the bill and you have to love, love these tweets.
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
The Senate passed the bill in the dead of night which was very appropriate. Chuck Schumer was so excited he had to go to the chiropractor today because of all the backflips he was doing. It will increase the deficit by more than $800 billion.
You can see the House roll call vote HERE and the Senate is HERE.
Let’s not forget this is a Six Month bill. This morning Graham had the gall to support the continuation of the 60-vote rule because They will be in the minority some day. As it goes, elections have consequences and the consequence now is HE is in the majority and should act like it. Evidently he is TOO corrupted by the Chinese.
I see the headline that Trump is threatening a Veto. He should, and tell McConnell to PASS the 12 appropriation bills that McConnell is sitting on.