Here’s How They Voted for the Enormously Massive Omnibus

We have the roll call for you but more importantly, we have the President’s latest tweets! President Trump might veto the bill and you have to love, love these tweets.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The Senate passed the bill in the dead of night which was very appropriate. Chuck Schumer was so excited he had to go to the chiropractor today because of all the backflips he was doing. It will increase the deficit by more than $800 billion.

You can see the House roll call vote HERE and the Senate is HERE.

House Yay Votes

—- YEAS 316 —

Adams

Aderholt

Aguilar

Allen

Ashford

Barr

Barton

Bass

Beatty

Benishek

Bera

Beyer

Bilirakis

Bishop (GA)

Bishop (MI)

Bishop (UT)

Blumenauer

Bonamici

Bost

Boustany

Boyle, Brendan F.

Brady (PA)

Brady (TX)

Brooks (IN)

Brown (FL)

Brownley (CA)

Buchanan

Bucshon

Burgess

Bustos

Butterfield

Calvert

Capps

Capuano

Cárdenas

Carson (IN)

Carter (GA)

Carter (TX)

Cartwright

Castor (FL)

Castro (TX)

Chabot

Chaffetz

Chu, Judy

Cicilline

Clark (MA)

Clarke (NY)

Clay

Cleaver

Clyburn

Coffman

Cohen

Cole

Collins (GA)

Collins (NY)

Comstock

Conaway

Connolly

Conyers

Cook

Cooper

Costa

Costello (PA)

Courtney

Cramer

Crenshaw

Crowley

Culberson

Cummings

Curbelo (FL)

Davis (CA)

Davis, Danny

Davis, Rodney

DeFazio

DeGette

Delaney

DeLauro

DelBene

Denham

Dent

DeSaulnier

Deutch

Diaz-Balart

Dingell

Dold

Donovan

Doyle, Michael F.

Duckworth

Duffy

Edwards

Ellmers (NC)

Engel

Eshoo

Esty

Farr

Fattah

Fitzpatrick

Fleischmann

Flores

Foster

Foxx

Frankel (FL)

Frelinghuysen

Fudge

Gabbard

Garamendi Gibson

Graham

Granger

Graves (GA)

Graves (MO)

Grayson

Green, Al

Green, Gene

Grothman

Guthrie

Hahn

Hanna

Harper

Hartzler

Hastings

Heck (WA)

Hensarling

Herrera Beutler

Higgins

Hill

Himes

Hinojosa

Honda

Hoyer

Huffman

Huizenga (MI)

Hurd (TX)

Israel

Issa

Jackson Lee

Jeffries

Jenkins (WV)

Johnson (OH)

Jolly

Joyce

Kaptur

Katko

Keating

Kelly (IL)

Kelly (MS)

Kilmer

Kind

King (NY)

Kinzinger (IL)

Kirkpatrick

Kline

Knight

Kuster

Langevin

Larsen (WA)

Larson (CT)

Lawrence

Lee

Levin

Lewis

Lipinski

LoBiondo

Loebsack

Loudermilk

Love

Lowenthal

Lowey

Lucas

Luetkemeyer

Lujan Grisham (NM)

Luján, Ben Ray (NM)

Lynch

MacArthur

Maloney, Carolyn

Maloney, Sean

Marchant

Matsui

McCarthy

McCaul

McCollum

McGovern

McHenry

McMorris Rodgers

McNerney

McSally

Meeks

Meng

Messer

Mica

Miller (MI)

Moolenaar

Moore

Moulton

Mullin

Murphy (FL)

Murphy (PA)

Nadler

Napolitano

Neal

Neugebauer

Newhouse

Noem

Nolan

Norcross

Nugent

Nunes

O’Rourke

Olson

Palazzo

Pallone

Pascrell Paulsen

Payne

Pearce

Pelosi

Perlmutter

Peters

Peterson

Pingree

Pittenger

Pitts

Poe (TX)

Poliquin

Price (NC)

Price, Tom

Quigley

Rangel

Reed

Reichert

Renacci

Ribble

Rice (NY)

Rice (SC)

Richmond

Rigell

Rogers (KY)

Rokita

Rooney (FL)

Ros-Lehtinen

Roskam

Ross

Rouzer

Roybal-Allard

Royce

Ruiz

Ruppersberger

Rush

Russell

Ryan (OH)

Ryan (WI)

Sánchez, Linda T.

Sanchez, Loretta

Sarbanes

Scalise

Schakowsky

Schiff

Scott (VA)

Scott, Austin

Scott, David

Sensenbrenner

Serrano

Sessions

Sewell (AL)

Sherman

Shimkus

Simpson

Sinema

Sires

Slaughter

Smith (NJ)

Smith (WA)

Speier

Stefanik

Stewart

Stivers

Swalwell (CA)

Takai

Thompson (CA)

Thompson (PA)

Thornberry

Tiberi

Titus

Tonko

Torres

Trott

Tsongas

Turner

Upton

Valadao

Van Hollen

Vargas

Veasey

Vela

Velázquez

Visclosky

Wagner

Walberg

Walden

Walorski

Walters, Mimi

Walz

Wasserman Schultz

Watson Coleman

Weber (TX)

Wenstrup

Westmoreland

Wilson (FL)

Wilson (SC)

Womack

Woodall

Yarmuth

Yoder

Young (AK)

Zeldin

Zinke

House Nays

Abraham

Amash

Amodei

Babin

Barletta

Becerra

Black

Blackburn

Blum

Brat

Bridenstine

Brooks (AL)

Buck

Byrne

Carney

Clawson (FL)

Crawford

DeSantis

DesJarlais

Doggett

Duncan (SC)

Duncan (TN)

Ellison

Emmer (MN)

Farenthold

Fleming

Forbes

Fortenberry

Franks (AZ)

Gallego

Garrett

Gibbs

Gohmert

Goodlatte

Gosar

Gowdy

Graves (LA)

Griffith Grijalva

Guinta

Gutiérrez

Hardy

Harris

Heck (NV)

Hice, Jody B.

Holding

Hudson

Huelskamp

Hultgren

Hunter

Hurt (VA)

Jenkins (KS)

Johnson (GA)

Johnson, Sam

Jones

Jordan

Kelly (PA)

King (IA)

Labrador

LaHood

LaMalfa

Lamborn

Lance

Latta

Lieu, Ted

Lofgren

Long

Lummis

Marino

Massie

McClintock

McDermott

McKinley

Meadows

Meehan

Miller (FL) Mooney (WV)

Mulvaney

Palmer

Perry

Pocan

Polis

Pompeo

Posey

Ratcliffe

Roby

Roe (TN)

Rogers (AL)

Rohrabacher

Rothfus

Salmon

Sanford

Schrader

Schweikert

Shuster

Smith (MO)

Smith (NE)

Smith (TX)

Stutzman

Takano

Thompson (MS)

Tipton

Walker

Waters, Maxine

Webster (FL)

Welch

Westerman

Whitfield

Williams

Wittman

Yoho

Young (IA)

Young (IN)

—- NOT VOTING 5 —

Cuellar

Fincher Johnson, E. B.

Kennedy Kildee

SENATE VOTES GROUPED BY HOME STATE

Alabama: Jones (D-AL), Yea Shelby (R-AL), Yea Alaska: Murkowski (R-AK), Yea Sullivan (R-AK), Nay Arizona: Flake (R-AZ), Nay McCain (R-AZ), Not Voting Arkansas: Boozman (R-AR), Yea Cotton (R-AR), Nay California: Feinstein (D-CA), Nay Harris (D-CA), Nay Colorado: Bennet (D-CO), Yea Gardner (R-CO), Nay Connecticut: Blumenthal (D-CT), Yea Murphy (D-CT), Yea Delaware: Carper (D-DE), Yea Coons (D-DE), Yea Florida: Nelson (D-FL), Yea Rubio (R-FL), Yea Georgia: Isakson (R-GA), Yea Perdue (R-GA), Nay Hawaii: Hirono (D-HI), Yea Schatz (D-HI), Yea Idaho: Crapo (R-ID), Nay Risch (R-ID), Nay Illinois: Duckworth (D-IL), Yea Durbin (D-IL), Yea Indiana: Donnelly (D-IN), Yea Young (R-IN), Yea Iowa: Ernst (R-IA), Nay Grassley (R-IA), Nay Kansas: Moran (R-KS), Yea Roberts (R-KS), Yea Kentucky: McConnell (R-KY), Yea Paul (R-KY), Nay Louisiana: Cassidy (R-LA), Nay Kennedy (R-LA), Nay Maine: Collins (R-ME), Yea King (I-ME), Yea Maryland: Cardin (D-MD), Yea Van Hollen (D-MD), Yea Massachusetts: Markey (D-MA), Nay Warren (D-MA), Nay Michigan: Peters (D-MI), Yea Stabenow (D-MI), Yea Minnesota: Klobuchar (D-MN), Yea Smith (D-MN), Yea Mississippi: Cochran (R-MS), Yea Wicker (R-MS), Yea Missouri: Blunt (R-MO), Yea McCaskill (D-MO), Nay Montana: Daines (R-MT), Nay Tester (D-MT), Yea Nebraska: Fischer (R-NE), Nay Sasse (R-NE), Nay Nevada: Cortez Masto (D-NV), Yea Heller (R-NV), Yea New Hampshire: Hassan (D-NH), Yea Shaheen (D-NH), Yea New Jersey: Booker (D-NJ), Nay Menendez (D-NJ), Yea New Mexico: Heinrich (D-NM), Yea Udall (D-NM), Yea New York: Gillibrand (D-NY), Nay Schumer (D-NY), Yea North Carolina: Burr (R-NC), Not Voting Tillis (R-NC), Nay North Dakota: Heitkamp (D-ND), Yea Hoeven (R-ND), Yea Ohio: Brown (D-OH), Yea Portman (R-OH), Yea Oklahoma: Inhofe (R-OK), Yea Lankford (R-OK), Nay Oregon: Merkley (D-OR), Nay Wyden (D-OR), Yea Pennsylvania: Casey (D-PA), Yea Toomey (R-PA), Not Voting Rhode Island: Reed (D-RI), Yea Whitehouse (D-RI), Yea South Carolina: Graham (R-SC), Yea Scott (R-SC), Yea South Dakota: Rounds (R-SD), Yea Thune (R-SD), Yea Tennessee: Alexander (R-TN), Yea Corker (R-TN), Nay Texas: Cornyn (R-TX), Yea Cruz (R-TX), Nay Utah: Hatch (R-UT), Yea Lee (R-UT), Nay Vermont: Leahy (D-VT), Yea Sanders (I-VT), Nay Virginia: Kaine (D-VA), Yea Warner (D-VA), Yea Washington: Cantwell (D-WA), Yea Murray (D-WA), Yea West Virginia: Capito (R-WV), Yea Manchin (D-WV), Yea Wisconsin: Baldwin (D-WI), Yea Johnson (R-WI), Nay Wyoming: Barrasso (R-WY), Nay Enzi (R-WY), Nay