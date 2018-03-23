Here’s How They Voted for the Enormously Massive Omnibus

By
S.Noble
-
1
We have the roll call for you but more importantly, we have the President’s latest tweets! President Trump might veto the bill and you have to love, love these tweets.

The Senate passed the bill in the dead of night which was very appropriate. Chuck Schumer was so excited he had to go to the chiropractor today because of all the backflips he was doing. It will increase the deficit by more than $800 billion.

You can see the House roll call vote HERE and the Senate is HERE.

House Yay Votes

—- YEAS    316 —
 

Adams
Aderholt
Aguilar
Allen
Ashford
Barr
Barton
Bass
Beatty
Benishek
Bera
Beyer
Bilirakis
Bishop (GA)
Bishop (MI)
Bishop (UT)
Blumenauer
Bonamici
Bost
Boustany
Boyle, Brendan F.
Brady (PA)
Brady (TX)
Brooks (IN)
Brown (FL)
Brownley (CA)
Buchanan
Bucshon
Burgess
Bustos
Butterfield
Calvert
Capps
Capuano
Cárdenas
Carson (IN)
Carter (GA)
Carter (TX)
Cartwright
Castor (FL)
Castro (TX)
Chabot
Chaffetz
Chu, Judy
Cicilline
Clark (MA)
Clarke (NY)
Clay
Cleaver
Clyburn
Coffman
Cohen
Cole
Collins (GA)
Collins (NY)
Comstock
Conaway
Connolly
Conyers
Cook
Cooper
Costa
Costello (PA)
Courtney
Cramer
Crenshaw
Crowley
Culberson
Cummings
Curbelo (FL)
Davis (CA)
Davis, Danny
Davis, Rodney
DeFazio
DeGette
Delaney
DeLauro
DelBene
Denham
Dent
DeSaulnier
Deutch
Diaz-Balart
Dingell
Dold
Donovan
Doyle, Michael F.
Duckworth
Duffy
Edwards
Ellmers (NC)
Engel
Eshoo
Esty
Farr
Fattah
Fitzpatrick
Fleischmann
Flores
Foster
Foxx
Frankel (FL)
Frelinghuysen
Fudge
Gabbard
Garamendi		 Gibson
Graham
Granger
Graves (GA)
Graves (MO)
Grayson
Green, Al
Green, Gene
Grothman
Guthrie
Hahn
Hanna
Harper
Hartzler
Hastings
Heck (WA)
Hensarling
Herrera Beutler
Higgins
Hill
Himes
Hinojosa
Honda
Hoyer
Huffman
Huizenga (MI)
Hurd (TX)
Israel
Issa
Jackson Lee
Jeffries
Jenkins (WV)
Johnson (OH)
Jolly
Joyce
Kaptur
Katko
Keating
Kelly (IL)
Kelly (MS)
Kilmer
Kind
King (NY)
Kinzinger (IL)
Kirkpatrick
Kline
Knight
Kuster
Langevin
Larsen (WA)
Larson (CT)
Lawrence
Lee
Levin
Lewis
Lipinski
LoBiondo
Loebsack
Loudermilk
Love
Lowenthal
Lowey
Lucas
Luetkemeyer
Lujan Grisham (NM)
Luján, Ben Ray (NM)
Lynch
MacArthur
Maloney, Carolyn
Maloney, Sean
Marchant
Matsui
McCarthy
McCaul
McCollum
McGovern
McHenry
McMorris Rodgers
McNerney
McSally
Meeks
Meng
Messer
Mica
Miller (MI)
Moolenaar
Moore
Moulton
Mullin
Murphy (FL)
Murphy (PA)
Nadler
Napolitano
Neal
Neugebauer
Newhouse
Noem
Nolan
Norcross
Nugent
Nunes
O’Rourke
Olson
Palazzo
Pallone
Pascrell		 Paulsen
Payne
Pearce
Pelosi
Perlmutter
Peters
Peterson
Pingree
Pittenger
Pitts
Poe (TX)
Poliquin
Price (NC)
Price, Tom
Quigley
Rangel
Reed
Reichert
Renacci
Ribble
Rice (NY)
Rice (SC)
Richmond
Rigell
Rogers (KY)
Rokita
Rooney (FL)
Ros-Lehtinen
Roskam
Ross
Rouzer
Roybal-Allard
Royce
Ruiz
Ruppersberger
Rush
Russell
Ryan (OH)
Ryan (WI)
Sánchez, Linda T.
Sanchez, Loretta
Sarbanes
Scalise
Schakowsky
Schiff
Scott (VA)
Scott, Austin
Scott, David
Sensenbrenner
Serrano
Sessions
Sewell (AL)
Sherman
Shimkus
Simpson
Sinema
Sires
Slaughter
Smith (NJ)
Smith (WA)
Speier
Stefanik
Stewart
Stivers
Swalwell (CA)
Takai
Thompson (CA)
Thompson (PA)
Thornberry
Tiberi
Titus
Tonko
Torres
Trott
Tsongas
Turner
Upton
Valadao
Van Hollen
Vargas
Veasey
Vela
Velázquez
Visclosky
Wagner
Walberg
Walden
Walorski
Walters, Mimi
Walz
Wasserman Schultz
Watson Coleman
Weber (TX)
Wenstrup
Westmoreland
Wilson (FL)
Wilson (SC)
Womack
Woodall
Yarmuth
Yoder
Young (AK)
Zeldin
Zinke

House Nays
Abraham
Amash
Amodei
Babin
Barletta
Becerra
Black
Blackburn
Blum
Brat
Bridenstine
Brooks (AL)
Buck
Byrne
Carney
Clawson (FL)
Crawford
DeSantis
DesJarlais
Doggett
Duncan (SC)
Duncan (TN)
Ellison
Emmer (MN)
Farenthold
Fleming
Forbes
Fortenberry
Franks (AZ)
Gallego
Garrett
Gibbs
Gohmert
Goodlatte
Gosar
Gowdy
Graves (LA)
Griffith		 Grijalva
Guinta
Gutiérrez
Hardy
Harris
Heck (NV)
Hice, Jody B.
Holding
Hudson
Huelskamp
Hultgren
Hunter
Hurt (VA)
Jenkins (KS)
Johnson (GA)
Johnson, Sam
Jones
Jordan
Kelly (PA)
King (IA)
Labrador
LaHood
LaMalfa
Lamborn
Lance
Latta
Lieu, Ted
Lofgren
Long
Lummis
Marino
Massie
McClintock
McDermott
McKinley
Meadows
Meehan
Miller (FL)		 Mooney (WV)
Mulvaney
Palmer
Perry
Pocan
Polis
Pompeo
Posey
Ratcliffe
Roby
Roe (TN)
Rogers (AL)
Rohrabacher
Rothfus
Salmon
Sanford
Schrader
Schweikert
Shuster
Smith (MO)
Smith (NE)
Smith (TX)
Stutzman
Takano
Thompson (MS)
Tipton
Walker
Waters, Maxine
Webster (FL)
Welch
Westerman
Whitfield
Williams
Wittman
Yoho
Young (IA)
Young (IN)

—- NOT VOTING    5 —
 

Cuellar
Fincher		 Johnson, E. B.
Kennedy		 Kildee

 

SENATE VOTES GROUPED BY HOME STATE
Alabama:
Jones (D-AL), Yea
Shelby (R-AL), Yea
Alaska:
Murkowski (R-AK), Yea
Sullivan (R-AK), Nay
Arizona:
Flake (R-AZ), Nay
McCain (R-AZ), Not Voting
Arkansas:
Boozman (R-AR), Yea
Cotton (R-AR), Nay
California:
Feinstein (D-CA), Nay
Harris (D-CA), Nay
Colorado:
Bennet (D-CO), Yea
Gardner (R-CO), Nay
Connecticut:
Blumenthal (D-CT), Yea
Murphy (D-CT), Yea
Delaware:
Carper (D-DE), Yea
Coons (D-DE), Yea
Florida:
Nelson (D-FL), Yea
Rubio (R-FL), Yea
Georgia:
Isakson (R-GA), Yea
Perdue (R-GA), Nay
Hawaii:
Hirono (D-HI), Yea
Schatz (D-HI), Yea
Idaho:
Crapo (R-ID), Nay
Risch (R-ID), Nay
Illinois:
Duckworth (D-IL), Yea
Durbin (D-IL), Yea
Indiana:
Donnelly (D-IN), Yea
Young (R-IN), Yea
Iowa:
Ernst (R-IA), Nay
Grassley (R-IA), Nay
Kansas:
Moran (R-KS), Yea
Roberts (R-KS), Yea
Kentucky:
McConnell (R-KY), Yea
Paul (R-KY), Nay
Louisiana:
Cassidy (R-LA), Nay
Kennedy (R-LA), Nay
Maine:
Collins (R-ME), Yea
King (I-ME), Yea
Maryland:
Cardin (D-MD), Yea
Van Hollen (D-MD), Yea
Massachusetts:
Markey (D-MA), Nay
Warren (D-MA), Nay
Michigan:
Peters (D-MI), Yea
Stabenow (D-MI), Yea
Minnesota:
Klobuchar (D-MN), Yea
Smith (D-MN), Yea
Mississippi:
Cochran (R-MS), Yea
Wicker (R-MS), Yea
Missouri:
Blunt (R-MO), Yea
McCaskill (D-MO), Nay
Montana:
Daines (R-MT), Nay
Tester (D-MT), Yea
Nebraska:
Fischer (R-NE), Nay
Sasse (R-NE), Nay
Nevada:
Cortez Masto (D-NV), Yea
Heller (R-NV), Yea
New Hampshire:
Hassan (D-NH), Yea
Shaheen (D-NH), Yea
New Jersey:
Booker (D-NJ), Nay
Menendez (D-NJ), Yea
New Mexico:
Heinrich (D-NM), Yea
Udall (D-NM), Yea
New York:
Gillibrand (D-NY), Nay
Schumer (D-NY), Yea
North Carolina:
Burr (R-NC), Not Voting
Tillis (R-NC), Nay
North Dakota:
Heitkamp (D-ND), Yea
Hoeven (R-ND), Yea
Ohio:
Brown (D-OH), Yea
Portman (R-OH), Yea
Oklahoma:
Inhofe (R-OK), Yea
Lankford (R-OK), Nay
Oregon:
Merkley (D-OR), Nay
Wyden (D-OR), Yea
Pennsylvania:
Casey (D-PA), Yea
Toomey (R-PA), Not Voting
Rhode Island:
Reed (D-RI), Yea
Whitehouse (D-RI), Yea
South Carolina:
Graham (R-SC), Yea
Scott (R-SC), Yea
South Dakota:
Rounds (R-SD), Yea
Thune (R-SD), Yea
Tennessee:
Alexander (R-TN), Yea
Corker (R-TN), Nay
Texas:
Cornyn (R-TX), Yea
Cruz (R-TX), Nay
Utah:
Hatch (R-UT), Yea
Lee (R-UT), Nay
Vermont:
Leahy (D-VT), Yea
Sanders (I-VT), Nay
Virginia:
Kaine (D-VA), Yea
Warner (D-VA), Yea
Washington:
Cantwell (D-WA), Yea
Murray (D-WA), Yea
West Virginia:
Capito (R-WV), Yea
Manchin (D-WV), Yea
Wisconsin:
Baldwin (D-WI), Yea
Johnson (R-WI), Nay
Wyoming:
Barrasso (R-WY), Nay
Enzi (R-WY), Nay
Share

1 COMMENT

  1. Let’s not forget this is a Six Month bill. This morning Graham had the gall to support the continuation of the 60-vote rule because They will be in the minority some day. As it goes, elections have consequences and the consequence now is HE is in the majority and should act like it. Evidently he is TOO corrupted by the Chinese.

    I see the headline that Trump is threatening a Veto. He should, and tell McConnell to PASS the 12 appropriation bills that McConnell is sitting on.

Leave a Reply