Here’s Proof DoJ Bureaucrats Are Refusing to Implement Trump’s Executive Orders

Looking for evidence that government bureaucrats are refusing to implement @realDonaldTrump‘s Executive Orders? https://t.co/jwAy0D86RB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 5, 2017

If you want proof the Democrats and their compatriots in government agencies and in the court system are at war with those on the right, you only need to follow judges’ rulings and state governments’ decisions against the travel ban, sanctuary cities, and most recently, the water rule. The California U.S. attorney is ignoring the new executive order repealing the EPA water rule. He’s rejecting the authority of the new leadership in the EPA under Scott Pruitt.

The Democrats are completely lawless and have abandoned the constitution – the rule of law – so they can have full control. Daniel Greenfield’s article, Wednesday, The New Civil War, capsulizes our situation perfectly:

“A civil war has begun.

This civil war is very different than the last one. There are no cannons or cavalry charges. The left doesn’t want to secede. It wants to rule. Political conflicts become civil wars when one side refuses to accept the existing authority. The left has rejected all forms of authority that it doesn’t control.”

They simply say, Trump is not the rightful president.

When the former president was in office, the federal government made all the decisions but now that Donald Trump is in office, the states are to make the decisions with California in the lead. The case most exemplative is that of the U.S. attorney and the state of California against Greka Oil & Gas.

In 2011, the United States, the California Department of Fish and Game and the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Coast Region, filed a civil complaint in federal court against Greka Oil & Gas Inc. (now known as HVI Cat Canyon Inc.) alleging that the company violated federal and state water laws.

This case should be over based on Donald Trump’s executive order repealing Obama’s water rule, but it’s not because California will violate the law.

The case has come to court and the U.S. Justice Department attorneys for the Central District of California in Los Angeles have refused to implement President Trump’s executive order on the water rule.

Claims of government overreach will be heard by a federal judge next week as the multimillion dollar case against Greka Oil & Gas Inc.’s successor proceeds.

Any oil & gas company pays a heavy price for doing business in California due to their leftist policies on energy. Even the slightest spill demands over-compensation to the government. They want oil & gas out of their state.

California Supervisor Carbajal called together federal and state regulators and told them that he wanted to find some way to put Greka out of business. EPA employee Rob Wise allegedly threatened former Greka President deVegvar with prison rape by a man named “Leroy” during a deposition taken from Wise in September 2016, according to court documents.

The court under the leadership of the DoJ has decided to ignore the executive order, saying the spills occurred before the executive order. The company had previously settled with the county for $2 million in fines.

The Obama EPA water rule allowed the government to control every aspect of private and public land and water usage. The Trump Executive Order goes back to a time when the EPA only regulated “navigable waters”, not all water.

The left loves “rules” because it allows them to circumvent Congress and, in this case, the Supreme Court.

Under Obama’s oppressive rules, government-controlled waterways were no longer simply “navigable waterways” as determined by the Supreme Court. Instead, the federal government claimed all water was connected underground, which gave them permission to control all waters in the United States to the smallest drainage ditch, to ponds, streams, and wetlands.

The unelected EPA regulators under Obama falsely claimed that the Supreme Court’s definition had been too vague, thus neutralizing a ruling by our third branch of government.

As Greenfield wrote about the lawlessness of the left: “This isn’t just hypocrisy. That’s a common political sin. Hypocrites maneuver within the system. The left has no allegiance to the system. It accepts no laws other than those dictated by its ideology.”

The left has no interest in negotiating. They simply want to rule by any means necessary and have no regard for our system of checks and balances or our rule of law unless they are winning and it happens to be useful to them.

They’ve taken decades to transform our culture and now pretend it is representative of true American cultures and values.

“The left openly took over and demanded allegiance to open borders, identity politics and environmental fanaticism”, as Greenfield writes. “We can have a society that follows the rule of law or we can have one that follows leftist principles, but we can’t have both.”

The left has become treasonous by rejecting our laws and system of government and our economic models.

Greenfield concludes: “This is a primal conflict between a totalitarian system and a democratic system. Its outcome will determine whether we will be a free nation or a nation of slaves.”

cartoon by Antonio Branco at Comically Incorrect