Here’s the Man Who Threatened to Chop Up Rand Paul and His Family With an Ax

Updated July 4 17:00

The maniac who threatened to leave Rand Paul’s “kids bowels splayed out across floor blood spattered on the door as you lay dead” has been identified. The former Kentucky resident made other threats like to the Senator such as he’ll “gut you like a hog.”

The man who threatened to “hack to pieces” Rand Paul and his family. He sent the threats via emails and voice messages.

He is currently a Berkeley man who wanted Obama to be lifetime president.

Luffman had previously used the hashtag #ObamaForLife and claimed that an official in Kentucky, likely Rand Paul, had been involved in a plot to assassinate Obama in Kentucky.

Luffman, “frequently livestreamed from UC Berkeley, which he claimed is a sovereign nation “independent & free from any and all oversight by any nation or people’s.”

He is charged with a single count of retaliating against a federal official by way of threats and faces 10 years in prison. He is being taken back to Oregon. Some reports say he’s an elected official there. Yet they say he’s a Berkeley man.

Police describe him as an Oregon elected official with an office at a federal building in Portland. The court records also say the suspect has been associated with “other known threatening communications to members of Congress,” according to EastBayTimes.

Senator Paul Can’t Go Anywhere Without Security

In the interview, Paul said he now has 24/7 security at his side.

“I can’t go anywhere without security. I can’t even go to church without being worried about someone being there,” Paul said.

“The whole country needs to take a step back. Look, I never have had a cross word with Democrats. People need to not think our political differences have to end in violence,” Paul said.

He thanked U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet Monday.

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

Original Story Published on July 2 at 18:12 p.m.

A man who threatened to chop up Rand Paul and his family with an ax has been arrested. The rhetoric against Republicans might be making them targets.

The man was identified by WBKO as Nathanial Luffman from Berkeley, California. WBKO has not been able to confirm it independently and removed the man’s name.

He also allegedly called Sen. Paul’s Bowling Green office twice last week, despite having not been in Kentucky for many months, WBKO reported.

If it is the man WBKO originally identified, he’s from Berkeley. Hmm…

Rand Paul was personally attacked last November by a nutcase neighbor — a Democrat Bernie supporter — who said he only attacked him over unsightly tree branches on his property. Paul was also shot at — by a Bernie supporter. Today, we find out that a man threatened to chop him and his family up.

The man allegedly called in the threats to Paul’s Bowling Green office.

Paul mentioned the attack publicly at an event in Leitchfield, Kentucky, on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

Capitol Hill police declined to comment.

Watch:

Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator’s family w/ an axe. @RandPaul describes his thoughts w/ this happening months after being attacked in his yard & the baseball practice shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xx581BlFj7 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 2, 2018