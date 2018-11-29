Here’s What We Know About Michael Cohen’s Moscow Guilty Plea

BEFORE YOU READ, PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT EVERY SINGLE DETAIL HAS BEEN RELEASED PRIOR TO TODAY. THIS IS NOT A BOMBSHELL. IT LOOKS MORE LIKE BUFFOONERY BETWEEN SATER AND COHEN. THEY ARE TWO DOPES.

It will cause political problems for the President. Also, it must be noted that there hasn’t been one foreign trip without some big so-called scandal.

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Russia, reportedly as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

He is changing his sworn testimony on the Moscow Tower issue. At the same time, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, George Papadopoulos are claiming the Russia Trump probe is a set up and Corsi says Mueller wants him to lie.

Cohen said he lied to be in sync with Donald Trump’s political messaging.

Donald Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen continued negotiations about a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow well into the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen acknowledged in a guilty plea in federal court on Thursday.

COHEN CHANGED HIS SWORN TESTIMONY

He told the House Senate Select Committee in 2017 that the Moscow Tower was kiboshed in January 2016. Now he says he lied about it, suggesting building a Trump Tower in Moscow was being discussed while Trump was campaigning. It’s a state case in conjunction with special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia probe.

There are financial crime implications, possibly on a state level which means there are no presidential pardons for guilty parties. Cohen isn’t counting on a pardon. He’s gone full-bore into cooperating witness.

It was a surprise court appearance.

Thursday marks the first time Mueller’s team charged Cohen as part of their investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

In August, though, Cohen pleaded guilty in a separate case to violating federal campaign finance laws by arranging hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in the weeks leading up to the election “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump.

Cohen has been under criminal investigation as part of a grand jury probe into his personal business dealings, including his taxi business and bank fraud, since earlier this year.

HILLARY’S LAWYER

Lanny Davis, who was not present in court, has tweeted in the past that Cohen is providing “critical information” to Mueller probe. Lanny is a close friend, adviser, lawyer to Hillary Clinton.

This could be very dangerous for the President but we don’t know. We do know the President has been tweeting anti-Mueller probe comments in the past few days.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

The President called Cohen “weak” and a “liar”.

“He was convicted of various things unrelated to us. He was given a fairly long jail sentence and he is a weak person,” Trump told reporters outside the White House Thursday morning. “And, by being weak, unlike other people that you watch …. what he is trying to do is get a reduced sentence, so he is lying about a project that everybody knew about. I mean, we were very open with it.”

JUST IN: Pres. Trump responds to Michael Cohen plea deal: “He’s a weak person, and what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence.” https://t.co/k9UDqstW41 pic.twitter.com/Vj34xgzfoK — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2018

BACKCHANNELS TO RUSSIA

Robert Mueller appears to be suggesting Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone served as conduits to a backchannel to Julian Assange and Wikileaks and the leaks of Hillary Clinton and DNC emails. Those leaked emails were accurate and were a service in the end but doing it illegally through Russian spies might be criminal if that is what happened. We know for certain Hillary’s team dealt with Russian spies but she’s hands-off.

There is a lie or confusion between what Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone are saying but we will write more on that later. It’s confusing.

THE MOSCOW DEAL TO GET TRUMP ELECTED

The media is taking this seriously and acting as if we didn’t know all this, Sater is a jerk and so is Cohen. They are both reportedly liars and hapless manipulators.

The following information comes via left-wing Axios and there is no proof of the so-called email content or if Trump acted on any of it.

For those who might have forgotten, Felix Sater, a business associate of President Trump, reportedly promised in 2015 to build a Trump Tower in Moscow with the aid of Vladimir Putin, and said the real estate deal would help Trump win the 2016 election, reports The New York Times.

Sater, a bloviator, is a Russian immigrant and through emails to Cohen boasted of ties to Putin. He wrote in an email, “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

In another email Sater wrote, “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected.”

We know all this. We wrote several articles about it.

This could show Russia ties to President Trump’s campaign from the beginning or not.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported on the existence of the emails between Sater and Cohen, but did not report on the content that was shared. On Monday, the Trump Organization turned the emails over to the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own probe into whether any of Trump’s campaign officials were involved with Russia’s interference in the election.

The Trump Organization wrote in response. “To be clear, the Trump Organization has never had any real estate holdings or interests in Russia,” The Trump Organization said in a statement Monday. Cohen also issued a statement, saying Sater “has sometimes used colorful language and has been prone to ‘salesmanship.’ I ultimately determined that the proposal was not feasible and never agreed to make a trip to Russia.”

This could mean nothing as it concerns Trump but Mueller does appear to be out to get the President. The Dems in Congress have already requested hearings.

THE PLEA AGREEMENT

Cohen Plea Agreement by on Scribd