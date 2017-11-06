Hero With a Gun Stopped the Sutherland Springs Killer Devin Kelley

A hero with a gun stopped the mass killer at Sutherland Springs. The unnamed resident engaged the killer in an exchange of gunfire with the assailant as he was murdering innocent parishioners during Sunday Mass. Another resident named Johnny Langendorff was driving by and stopped to help his neighbor, the hero with the gun.

The hero quickly told Langendorff what happened as the killer fled in his van.

Both men, Langendorff and the unnamed hero, drove off in Langendorff’s truck in hot pursuit after the assailant, who was later identified as Devin Patrick Kelley.

Both men were following Kelley at speeds of 95 mph until they drove him off the road. It is not clear if Kelley died of gunshot wounds sustained in the gun battle with the unnamed hero or if he died of a self-inflicted wound.

During the chase, the heroes were communicating with dispatchers.

“[I was] just trying to get him, to get him apprehended or whatever needed to happened. I mean it was just strictly acting on what the right thing to do was,” Langendorff said.

A witness inside the church described the courageous act of the unnamed hero.

Man who lives near Sutherland Springs church describes how his neighbor shot Devin Kelley. https://t.co/x0jGnGmvLL pic.twitter.com/SIFus6z60h — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 6, 2017

Johnny Langendorff described the event.