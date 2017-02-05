Hey, Liberals, Japan Won’t Take Refugees, Go Bother Them

The Japanese must be nativists and xenophobes because they’re refusing to take in refugees. They’re putting the welfare of their own people ahead of foreigners who can’t be vetted. What’s up with that?

Go get them liberals!

Japan’s Prime Minister said Tuesday that his nation needs to attend to its own demographic challenges posed by falling birth rates and an aging population before opening its doors to refugees.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced at the U.N. General Assembly that Japan is ramping up assistance in response to the exodus of refugees to Europe from the Middle East and Africa, Fox News is reporting.

Japan will provide $1.5 billion in emergency aid for refugees and to stabilize communities in upheaval.

The nation of the rising sun is not opening the doors to throngs of refugees any time soon, however. They may be one of the ever-dwindling number of nations that maintains its sovereignty and culture.

“As an issue of demography, I would say that before accepting immigrants or refugees we need to have more activities by women, by elderly people and we must raise (the) birth rate. There are many things that we should do before accepting immigrants,” Abe told a news conference, according to the official translation of his comments.

Japan is globalist but they’ve offered little if any resettlement opportunities for refugees or terrorists fleeing Syria.

Some say the increased immigration would help with their shrinking population but Japan is not buying it.

