HHS docs show Obama’s illegal “kids” included killers, rapists, traffickers

In 2014, the Obama administration had Border Patrol agents escort unaccompanied minor criminals all over the country after they crossed the Rio Grande from El Salvador, Judicial Watch reported.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens now cross every few months. At the time, it was tens of thousands.

Based on documents Judicial Watch obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, 1,000 of these ‘kids’ were known murderers rapists, dealers, and traffickers. The documents from Mission, Texas show that from May 2014 to November 2014, Obama admitted 1,000 dangerous criminals.

Reports Include 1,000 ‘Significant Incident Reports,’ Revealing UAC ‘Refugees’ Admitting to Murder for Drug Cartels, Prostitution, and Sexual Predation

Reports Also Cite Incidents of U.S. Government Contractors/Employees Allegedly Assaulting Unaccompanied Alien Children.

This was one six month period. They are roaming the country freely, committing crimes and building a cartel culture here in the United States. Many are monstrous and you can read more on this link.

We now have tens of thousands coming each month, and the numbers are increasing.

Obama knowingly let them stay. This is what the Border Patrol has said for years. As far as these so-called unaccompanied youth — children — many are full-grown adults who lie about their age.

The NY Times called these 2018 arrivals “boys” — unaccompanied migrant children. Do they look like children to you?

A group of seven boys, who appeared to be unaccompanied migrant children, arrived at New York’s La Guardia Airport from Texas on Wednesday night. Read more: https://t.co/6M83JFEP26. pic.twitter.com/tBASq8j0c3 — New York Times Video (@nytvideo) June 21, 2018

It doesn’t even matter. In these narco-nations, children 11 and 12 are killing people.

LET’S NOT FORGET THOSE OVERSTAYS

There were more than 700,000 visa overstays in 2017, nealy two decades after 9/11. The terrorists who launched the 9/11 attack exploited the visa system. Judicial Watch reported that last month. The system has loopholes that can be exploited. For example, students on visas who don’t show are not being reported by the universities. We seem to do nothing about it anyway. IDIOT GOVERNOR NEWSOM The idiot Governor of California says there is no emergency. He’s a liar and just one of the many Democrats and some Republicans who are overseeing the downfall of our nation. We will be El Salvador. I’m at our border today where there is no “national emergency.” San Ysidro is the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere. It’s a region of economic vibrancy — of trade and commerce. Our state thrives because of the families who live on both sides of this border. pic.twitter.com/CRfXGpyZb6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 7, 2019 The President tweeted a response, but we need action NOW! That border bill he signed is making things much worse, but he is having walls constructed. There is so much more that needs to be done and done immediately. As this is going on, the MSM and Democrats are worried about Robert Kraft and the owner of the spa/whore house chain. It’s odd because Democrats want to make prostitution legal. I hope the grandstanding Governor of California is able to spend his very highly taxed citizens money on asylum holds more efficiently than money has been spent on the so-called Fast Train, which is $Billions over budget & in total disarray. Time to reduce taxes in California! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019