High-Ranking Official Apparently Calls for Repeal of the 2nd Amendment

When retired Justice John Paul Stevens wrote an op-ed for the NY Times demanding the 2nd Amendment be repealed, some in the Democrat Party asked him to shut it down. They don’t want to give away their ultimate goal. There are a lot of Democrats with guns you know. It seems one high-ranking Democrat didn’t get the message.

Louisiana’s far-left Democrat Party chair strongly suggested repealing the 2nd Amendment in a tweet.

Repeal the Second Amendment https://t.co/iAIJGmWtlR — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) March 27, 2018

Free Beacon said she is the most high-profile Democrat official to make the request to date.

Karen Carter Peterson shared the Stevens article with a line she wrote: Repeal the Second Amendment.

Stevens, who is opposed to an individual’s right to self-defense (he’s the Heller opponent), called the 2nd Amendment “a relic of the 18th century.”

If any amendment goes, they will all go. The left hates the Constitution — that “old piece of paper”.

The Free Beacon tried to get a comment from Peterson but she ignored them.

Why Democrats Won’t Ask For This Yet

LiveScience says one in five Americans want to see the 2nd Amendment go. That means four in five DON’T!

The President came out strong in favor the 2nd Amendment and said it “would never be repealed.”

“I think a proposal to amend the Constitution to substantially change the Second Amendment would more likely be used by the NRA [National Rifle Association] to galvanize their supporters and maybe even engage less active gun owners,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) told The Atlantic.

They want to gut it in other words.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor and Second Amendment expert who supports gun control, was tweeting Tuesday about Stevens’ piece, and said, “there’s not a snowflake’s chance in hell we are going to repeal the Second Amendment any time soon.”

That is why Democrats will move to incrementally gutting it. Beware!