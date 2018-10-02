Highly Toxic Ricin Found in Sec. Mattis, Adm. Richardson Mail

The Hill reports the U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that it intercepted a suspicious envelope addressed to President Trump a day earlier, one of three reported instances of suspicious mail being sent to government-related offices in recent days.

The Secret Service confirmed to The Hill that the suspicious envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it enter the building.

This follows a report that two suspicious packages which were found to contain ricin, a highly potent toxin, were sent to the Pentagon, addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and to Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, a defense official tells CNN.

According to a report from Fox News, the packages did not make it directly to the Pentagon but were received and flagged by an onsite mail delivery building.

The origin of the packages is not yet known, but the discovery of the toxin signals criminal intent.

Ricin has been used in terror plots.

JUST IN: Ricin detected in mail sent to the Pentagon https://t.co/tCnUmuODAb pic.twitter.com/RA1p5AjZdI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 2, 2018

Packages with a white powder were delivered to Sen. Cruz’s office. Hazmat reported to the offices and found the powder was not dangerous.