Hijab Barbie Makes Its Debut

Hijab Barbie has been launched, inspired by an Olympic fencer and Democrat activist.

The face of the doll has been modelled on Ibtihaj Muhammad, who won a bronze medal in Rio last year. She says the doll is a “childhood dream come true”.

At least Mattel won’t be criticized for over-sexualizing this doll. She’s covered from head-to-toe.

Ms. Muhammad is the face of non-assimilation for the left.

The Barbie doll was unveiled at Glamour’s Women of the Year summit. Glamour has also named sharia-loving Marxist Linda Sarsour as their ‘Woman of the Year’.

The Barbie designed in her likeness has full fencing gear, including a mask and sabre, wears training shoes and has a hijab around her head.

Muhammad said she hoped the doll would inspire girls “to embrace what makes them unique.” She promotes Islamic clothing on her Twitter page and has said she hopes it catches on.

Democrats wanted her to be the Olympic torch bearer but it was voted down. She is a left-wing activist and the only athlete recognized by Hillary Clinton during the Olympic Games.