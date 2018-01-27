Hillary Actually Said “Thanks to Activist Bitches Supporting Bitches”

By
S.Noble
-
1
Hillary Clinton described herself and her allies in the Feminist movement as “bitches”. She says in a video, “thanks” to all “the activist bitches supporting bitches.” The video was posted to Twitter on Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohair.

Off screen, someone can be heard saying, “activist bitches supporting bitches,” which Clinton then repeats, laughing.

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” she says.

She has that right!

This was posted right after the NY Times story appeared about her not firing her senior adviser after he harassed 8 women. She was advised to fire him. He eventually went on to Correct the Record where he got fired for harassing women.

Get this, he was her spiritual adviser.

After the story came out, she responded in a tweet.

  1. And for her trouble, “the brave young lady” was transferred. At least Hill didn’t publicly slander her, the same way she trashed Bill’s “bitches”.

