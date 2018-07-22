Hillary Bashes President Trump in New York And Just Won’t Go Away

Private citizen Clinton appeared in New York City’s Central Park during OZY Fest 2018, a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization. She bashed President Trump in a sit-down with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs and founder of Emerson Collective.

She can’t stop bashing the President because she can’t accept losing her presidential election bid. If she destroys Trump, it proves to the world that she is the one the people should have chosen.

BASHING TRUMP OVER IMMIGRATION AND HELSINKI

Hillary pushed for “immigration” as if Americans are against it. The woman knows full-well complaints from the right are about massive illegal immigration, not immigration.

““We have decades and decades of proof that absorbing immigrants, creating opportunities that takes advantage of our diversity, and opening the doors has been to our advantage. And to those who want to turn the clock back on that and say somehow that it has hurt America, then they’re not walking around with their eyes open,” she said deceptively.

After blasting the President over his immigration policies, she went on to condemn his summit with Russian President Putin in Helsinki.

“It’s really distressing and alarming,” Clinton said about the election interference. “It should concern every American of any political party because this was a direct attack on our democracy.” [We live in a Constitutional Republic]

“If anyone gets away with the attack Russia did, it empowers them all to keep probing,” she continued.

Then why didn’t her administration do something about it? It happened under Barack Obama.

As for the Helsinki meeting, she said, “…now we have Putin telling the world what was decided,” while “we’re hearing crickets from the White House; nothing has been put out that contradicts or replaces Putin’s agenda.”

Clinton described the Russian leader as a “very aggressive guy,” and said she believes he “wants to dominate his neighborhood again.”

No kidding!

Clinton concluded, “Why didn’t he stand up for our country? In this case it doesn’t seem like our president cares. He’s trying to be friends with Putin for reasons we are all trying to figure out,” she said.

WHY DIDN’T SHE?

Why didn’t she stand up for our country instead of enriching herself by approving the sale of a U.S. uranium mine to him and turning a blind eye to the Putin bribery scandal of a U.S. uranium trucking company? She allowed the Podestas to enrich themselves by transferring secrets that Russia could use in the military, why? Why didn’t she do a lot of things, like protecting the consulate in Benghazi. And why did she lie about it?

