Hillary Blames Fox News for Her Loss, Trashes Trump at an Anniversary Bash

Hillary Clinton on Saturday night bashed conservative media outlets, especially Fox News, while speaking at a Clinton Foundation event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bill’s 1992 presidential election win. It’s conservative media’s fault she lost!

Hillary blamed Bill’s abuse of women in the 1980s and 1990s on conservatives and she’s gone back to what worked the first time – attacking conservative media. In the 1990s, she said there was a “vast right-wing conspiracy” that unfairly targeted her husband.

This is what she said Saturday night:

“Unfortunately our body politic’s immune system has been impaired because there has been a concerted effort starting with the creation of the Fox network.”

“It wasn’t there when Bill first ran,” she continued. “It was one of the reasons he probably survived. It was there when he ran the second time, it and all of its associated media outlets who are by no means delivering news. They are delivering partisan advocacy positions irrespective of the truth, the facts, the evidence.”

Hillary noted that she believes people have to stand up “regardless of what party” and “regardless of our own idealogical beliefs.”

“A democracy depends on an informed citizenry that has access to accurate information,” she added. “And I will tell you that there is no such thing as an alternative fact. It does not exist in politics or in nature.”

She never says the United States is a Republic. The woman is angry Marxist.

Hillary trashed the President also.

Nothing will stop her from talking she said and we believe her. If Donna Brazile and Kirsten Gillibrand can’t do it, no one can. “I’m going to keep speaking out,” she warned.

It’s all good. She’s hurting Democrats and her personality hasn’t improved one iota since she ran for office. Right now, she’s simply on a mission to avenge her loss.