Hillary Called for Deporting Illegal Immigrant Kids

In 2014 and 2016, Hillary Clinton called for deporting illegal alien children for the very reasons, Donald Trump canceled DACA with a six month delay.

A 2014 interview between Hillary Clinton and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour was intended to promote her previous book, “Hard Choices”. It is making the rounds because during the interview, she said the waves of unaccompanied minors coming in should probably have to be sent back home. Her reason was we are a nation of laws.

DACA is an illegal mandate. It is unconstitutional and it too should fall under the same umbrella. If we are a nation of laws, it shouldn’t change depending on the shifting political winds.

AMANPOUR: Hard choice — let them stay in the United States or send them back?

CLINTON: Well, two quick points. One, the numbers are increasing dramatically. And the main reason I believe why that’s happening is that the violence in certain of those Central American countries is increasing dramatically. And there is not sufficient law enforcement or will on the part of the governments of those countries to try to deal with this exponential increase in violence, drug trafficking, the drug cartels, and many children are fleeing from that violence.

AMANPOUR: Should they be able to stay here? It’s safer.

CLINTON: Well — it may be safer but that’s not the answer. I do not —

AMANPOUR: Should they be sent back?

CLINTON: Well, first of all, we have to provide the best emergency care we can provide. We have children 5 and 6 years old who have come up from Central America. We need to do more to provide border security in southern Mexico.

AMANPOUR: So, you’re saying they should be sent back now?

CLINTON: Well, they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined who responsible adults in their families are, because there are concerns whether all of them should be sent back. But I think all of them who can be should be reunited with their families. And just as Vice President Biden is arguing today in Central America,

We’ve got to do more. I started this when I was secretary to deal with the violence in this region to deal with border security.

But we have so to send a clear message, just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay. So, we don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or will encourage more children to make that dangerous journey.

IT CAME UP AGAIN IN 2016

Clinton later defended the policy in her debate with Bernie Sanders, arguing it was necessary to send a message to discourage other families from sending their children on a dangerous journey.

“Our message absolutely is don’t send your children unaccompanied, on trains or through a bunch of smugglers,” President Obama said in a June 2014 interview with ABC News, adding that there was no way to track how many children died or were trafficked during the journey. “If they do make it, they’ll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it,” he said. The policy drew criticism from immigration activists.

So What Happened when it came to DACA?

DACA is illegal and we are a nation of laws as Mrs. Clinton said and we might send the wrong message.

We have to be careful how we design any DREAM Act or we will send the message that if you bring your children to the country, you and your children will probably get to stay. How many exceptions are we planning to make to our immigration laws? The fault does not lie with us unless we send the message that they can do this and eventually be given amnesty. Reviewing in a case-by-case basis makes sense.