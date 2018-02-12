Hillary Is at the Center of It All in “Dirtiest Dirty Trick” in “Presidential History”

Michael Goodwin’s column, “Peeling back the layers of Hillary’s deceit”, points out the obvious – Hillary Clinton is at the center of the entire dossier debacle. She is at the center of the corruption intended to take down Trump. It appears to be the “dirtiest dirty trick” in “presidential history,” as reporter Michael Goodwin writes.

The purpose of the dossier was to launch a probe into Donald Trump and the fictional connections to Russia.

The Trump-Russia probe is dirty and the closer we look, the more obvious it becomes.

Goodwin talks of peeling an onion. The top layer is the Strzok-Page texts and the casual mention of an “insurance policy”.

The next layer is the Nunes memo showing the FBI and Justice Department depended heavily on the unverified Russian dossier about Trump to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page.

A third layer of the onion involves the revelations in the letter GOP Sens. Charles Grassley and Lindsey Graham wrote to the Justice Department. The letter is the criminal referral of Steele who appears to have lied about how much and when he fed the dossier to the FBI.

Steele said something different to a London court.

The letter also reveals that two former journalists linked to Clinton, separately identified as Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal and Hillary’s “fixer” Cody Shearer, created and gave a State Department official (Jon Winer) additional unverified allegations against Trump.

As Grassley and Graham write: “It is troubling enough that the Clinton Campaign funded Mr. Steele’s work, but that these Clinton associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele allegations, raises additional concerns about his credibility.”

The State Department official, Jon Winer, confessed in a weekend op-ed, offering a lame excuse and innocent motives.

Goodwin writes further:

Thus, the Democratic nominee paid for and created allegations against her Republican opponent, gave them to law enforcement, then tipped friendly media to the investigation. And it is almost certain FBI agents supporting Clinton were among the anonymous sources.

In fact, the Clinton connections are so fundamental that there probably would not have been an FBI investigation without her involvement.

That makes hers a brazen work of political genius — and perhaps the dirtiest dirty trick ever played in presidential history. Following her manipulation of the party operation to thwart Bernie Sanders in the primary, Clinton is revealed as relentlessly ruthless in her quest to be president.

The only thing that went wrong is that she lost the election. And based on what we know now, her claims about Trump were false.

Read the column HERE.

The probe is meant to destroy Donald Trump. As Fox legal consultant, Greg Jarrett said, “It’s the old Stalinist mantra, ‘show me the man, I’ll find you the crime’.” Even if you don’t find the crime, it will do so much damage, the man will be useless.